Letters to the editor for Dec. 9

As midterms approach,
a Trump-led GOP
cannot be trustedIf Republicans win in 2022 and either Trump or a Trump-like candidate wins the presidency in 2024, do you seriously think that that Republicans would ever allow the peaceful transfer of power to the Democrats? Then or in the future.
So, the question is whether an unofficial plank of the MAGA crowd is the establishment of a one-party America. Karl Rowe dreamed about it in 2004 and Michael Flynn proposed it recently with Christianity as its official religion.
Is “owning the libs” more important than continuing our system of government or do most voters even know that is what is happening?
After all, a lot of Americans do not have much knowledge of civics or the long tortuous road to civil rights in this country. And as we have learned recently some history is simply not acceptable. And lastly, it is a fact that the power of our Constitution is identical to our commitment to it.
Well, we Democrats, Independents, anybody else who wants to continue with our system of government and even Bob Dewey do not have the time to teach them civics. The 2022 midterms are fast approaching. Even if you think Biden’s agenda smells of socialism, a Trump-led GOP has to be defeated if you want to avoid a one-party state. In fact, a Trump-led GOP cannot be trusted to hold national power. It is simply too dangerous.
So here we are again with the most important election in our lifetime. We need to overcome gerrymandering and voter suppression and drown the election with enough votes (legal votes) to defeat the GOP, to defeat Trumpism. If we do not, we are not going to like the future.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
With shutdown
averted, focus needed
on voting rights
Yesterday the Congress passed the legislation necessary to keep the federal government going until Feb. 18, 2021. Why is this even news? Because we have members of Congress that still have the idea that it’s OK to let the country default on its debts to prevent the present administration’s popular agenda from moving forward. It somehow hasn’t gotten through their thick skulls that a default would render the US a minor player on the world’s economic stage and would remove the dollar from its advantageous position as the world’s reserve currency.
President Trump had weakened the US’s foreign policy immensely with his “America first” that became “Trump only” outlook. President Biden, who is working hard to bring us back to the world table, is rapidly correcting that mistake but we are still not back to pre-Trump conditions. Trump’s election and pitiful governance greatly steepened the slope of America’s decline and emboldened despots such as Putin and Xi.
But now that the government is set to run for a few more months, it is time to move on to the two voting rights bills sitting on Congress’s desks. There are writers to this paper who continually advocate that each state should have its own voting laws. In state elections that is fine. In all Federal elections however, the Federal Government should lay out the rules that every voter in every state has to follow to get his/her voice heard EQUALLY on the national stage. While these bills don’t address the ridiculous and unfair Electoral College, they work towards that equality. They do rightly outlaw gerrymandering and dark money.
I’m not alone in wanting to know who is buying the politicians. The bills formalize the rules all the states must follow to prevent voter fraud while at the same time making it as easy as possible for each citizen to vote. The founding fathers left us with a Republic of, for, and by its citizens. Many Republican-controlled states have recently legislated partisan party members as administrators of the voting system.
If there is a more sinister method of rendering elections a joke and destroying a republic, I don’t know it. The two voting rights bills in Congress now will counter this destruction of our democracy. Let’s pass them now. Are we ready to let our democracy die on our watch?
I sure hope not. I know we can do better than that.