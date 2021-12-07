Letters to the editor for Dec. 9

As midterms approach,

a Trump-led GOP

cannot be trustedIf Republicans win in 2022 and either Trump or a Trump-like candidate wins the presidency in 2024, do you seriously think that that Republicans would ever allow the peaceful transfer of power to the Democrats? Then or in the future.

So, the question is whether an unofficial plank of the MAGA crowd is the establishment of a one-party America. Karl Rowe dreamed about it in 2004 and Michael Flynn proposed it recently with Christianity as its official religion.

Is “owning the libs” more important than continuing our system of government or do most voters even know that is what is happening?

After all, a lot of Americans do not have much knowledge of civics or the long tortuous road to civil rights in this country. And as we have learned recently some history is simply not acceptable. And lastly, it is a fact that the power of our Constitution is identical to our commitment to it.