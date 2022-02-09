Letters to the editor for Feb. 10

The most important investigation of our time

Before we delve into the antics of Trump and his acolytes this past week I’d like to familiarize the readers with a series of music videos I’ve found on the “YouTube” website. These videos are under the heading “Playing for Change” and they are top-notch. Each song is done by many different well-known and not so well-known musicians from around the world playing many different instruments. The editing of the finished videos is excellent as each musician is pieced into the melody.

As to our political take on the week, I’m one who is ready to see some of the leaders of the January 6th insurrection either sitting in the hot seat testifying to the committee investigating it or sitting in jail getting an attitude adjustment. Getting to the bottom of this deranged attack on our democracy is the most important investigation of the 21st century and I want no one spared. Sparing the leaders while imprisoning the mislead insurrectionists says the leaders are privileged and can get away with it.

Much of the spineless Republican leadership is still spreading Trump’s lies, assisting him in destroying our democracy. This November, Republican partisans will be in charge of counting the votes in many communities in the country. Trump is already saying that the vote counters may be more important than the candidates. It seems election fraud is built into the present Republican plan. Is the republic being washed away by the flood of Trumpian lies and criminality? It is up to each of us to honestly answer that question. History is not going to be kind to Trump’s traitors.

Here in Virginia we’re beginning to run into typical Republican rubbish. Our new Attorney General, Jason Miyares, is weaseling his way into a spot between the state’s women and their health advisors. My position all along has been that no woman gets pregnant to have an abortion and the last thing she needs is the AG interfering in this difficult decision should it have to be made.

On the international scene, the Europeans are rediscovering the leadership the US can supply and Mr. Putin is recognizing he has done exactly what he didn’t want to do. He has herded Western Europe into NATO’s arms with his threats against the Ukraine. Biden, unlike Trump, is willing to lead; it’s what real Americans do.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Trump ’24 a hard sell for the country

If you follow the news and are a political junkie you might end up thinking the mood of the country is insane. You might be right, but don’t forget that these insane people have political power and reliable votes. And so, we end up with about 30% of the MAGA crowd saying if you want to overthrow the government it’s fine with us and where do we sign up. For the secret of what Trump did was to destroy all the polite political nostrums of bygone years and replace it with whatever you can get away with.

But, before you get terminally depressed I have good news for you. If Trump is the nominee in 2024, he will lose, he will lose by an even larger margin that he did in 2020. In fact, the only way he could win would be to steal the election. How’s that for irony? There are many ways you could describe the American electorate (confused, angry, anxious, etc.) but in the end they don’t have a death wish. Deep down they realize electing Trump would put their lives, their families’ lives, the life of the whole country in jeopardy, and they will come out to see it doesn’t happen.

They won’t do it because they love Democrats or because they support all the plans Democrats have for them and the country. If the Democrats want to win in 2022 and 2024 they need to continue running against Trump. It is not only the right thing to do politically, but it is the right thing for the country.

And this just in. The RNC has said that the January 6th event was “legitimate political discourse.” Talk about moving the goalposts.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman