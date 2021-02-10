Letters to the editor for Feb. 11

Support Trump if you must — but leave the lies at the door

You can do two things if you are a Republican in the matter of Donald J. Trump. One is perfectly acceptable; the other is a grave danger to us all.

You can support Trump in his impeachment trial, for his continued dominance of the Republican Party and for president in 2024. It is perfectly acceptable to think only Trump can save America from some dark future, from a horde of immigrants, from coastal elites who look down on average Americans, from rainbow-colored homosexuals and their gender defying socialist brethren.

What you should not do is believe the election was stolen from him. First off, it is a lie. And there is dark history of political movements that were based on lies and the Nazis are the first to come to mind. More recent versions are McCarthyism or that the white race is facing annihilation, or that Democrats are trying to take away all your guns.

As you can see, if you base your politics on a lie that lie leads to so many other lies and then you end up with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.