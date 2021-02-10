Letters to the editor for Feb. 11

Support Trump if you must — but leave the lies at the door
You can do two things if you are a Republican in the matter of Donald J. Trump. One is perfectly acceptable; the other is a grave danger to us all.
You can support Trump in his impeachment trial, for his continued dominance of the Republican Party and for president in 2024. It is perfectly acceptable to think only Trump can save America from some dark future, from a horde of immigrants, from coastal elites who look down on average Americans, from rainbow-colored homosexuals and their gender defying socialist brethren.
What you should not do is believe the election was stolen from him. First off, it is a lie. And there is dark history of political movements that were based on lies and the Nazis are the first to come to mind. More recent versions are McCarthyism or that the white race is facing annihilation, or that Democrats are trying to take away all your guns.
As you can see, if you base your politics on a lie that lie leads to so many other lies and then you end up with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
But the worst consequence of “Stop the Steal” is its negation of the Constitution and the way we do politics in this country. The Constitution was written by the framers so that every four years we do not have to storm the Capitol in order to change our government.
Why have an election at all if you are going to declare yourself winner no matter what happens? Why not declare yourself as ruler for life?
In these highly partisan times, it has been observed that you can not change peoples’ minds with facts and reasoned arguments, but you need to show them something that is to their advantage by rethinking their positions.
The advantage is they can be good citizens and practice civic virtue and not be a danger to their neighbors and their country. This is not cancel culture, this is not censorship and most importantly it is not an abridgment of your freedom it is simply being a good citizen otherwise you are just part of a mob.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
It’s not all about Trump
Nebraska’s Senator Ben Sasse told us this week what politics was not. He said “Politics isn’t about the weird worship of one dude.” At least it wasn’t that in the U.S. until right-wing media and Trump came along; today a fair amount of the Republican citizenry seems to have forsaken the Constitution and the rule of law to follow Trump to demagoguery and ruin.
The House of Representatives has done its duty in impeaching Trump for his actions on Jan. 6. It is now up to the Senate to have a trial, presenting evidence and testimony to determine just what Donald Trump did that encouraged the riot that left both the democracy and the Capitol damaged and five Americans dead.
And it is the duty of all the senators to judge him irrespective of his party and the desires of the unruly mob who still support him. If there is to be a Republican Party that respects the Constitution someone better show up to lead it. This week we will see which senators qualify.
The Democrats now have a wonderful opportunity to help the common citizen get back to work. Other democratic countries have enticed the citizenry to work together to beat the virus and are now back to “normal” while we are just beginning to respond correctly.
I think the present administration knows that the American people will reopen the economy when and only when they think it is safe to do so. So ignoramuses who urge discarding your viral protection are only delaying the rest of us. Your mask is not a political statement; it is a statement of your care for the rest of your community.
If we cannot work together to solve the immediate crisis of the virus we have little chance at all of viewing our responsibility in the much greater global climate catastrophe that is also occurring. In that regard, I hope for a substantial fossil fuel use tax and universal dividend to the citizenry of said tax monies. This would be the economic incentive to abandon fossil fuels as soon as possible.
We can do better and now is the time to start.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone