Letters to the editor for Feb. 17

Republican Trump supporters sore losers

You may disagree with the Democratic party policies and individuals, but which party is putting our form of government in jeopardy? Republican, Do not vote for them. Save democracy.

A basic tenet of democracy is the loser of an election acknowledges defeat. Our children do so after losing a game of football, soccer, etc, when they line up after the game to shake hands with their opponent. Trump lost and the Republicans support him in the “big lie.” Another reason not to vote Republican.

TOM WHEATON

Roseland

Trump brought civil war to the GOP

A civil war has broken out in the Republican Party between the Pence/McConnell institutionalists and the Trump populists. It has taken a little while for the institutionalists to get going but I think you will start hearing more from them. They are backed by business interests because those interests have decided that enough is enough with the Trump wing’s obsession with the 2020 election.

It does not advance their agenda and besides it makes the party look bad. Plus, there is evidence that it is hurting congressional candidates. And so, we have on the same day the NRC is saying January 6th was legitimate political speech and Mike Pence is saying, “Trump was wrong.”

All in all, it is going to be a very bad year for Donald Trump. The evidence the congressional committee is developing is prosecutorial in nature. Trump might be charged and so might a few congressmen like Jim Jordan. There are other ways Trump is going to be in legal jeopardy. One question will be that if Trump is charged with crimes will his supporter’s resort to demonstrations and could they be violent?

Also, little by little Republican politicians are going to be peeking out and looking for ways to distance themselves from Trump because they have ambitions too and because they have concluded that following Trump is going to end up hurting the party. Most of the Republicans running for congress are doing it under the Trump imprimatur. If they lose, there goes his hold over the party. And if they win will they govern just to seek revenge? Revenge seems to be his and theirs only platform.

If you could tell me how Trump getting revenge was going to put any money in your pocket or help you and yours get by in this world I would love it here it because it makes no sense at all. None. And this just in, there was a group in Trump’s White House whose job it was to glue back together all the documents that Trump had ripped apart.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Virginia checked the left’s influence at the ballot box

Whether intended or not or desired or not, the world is watching. Virginia is once again in the halls of Philadelphia history. The Commonwealth led before in the creation of a nation governed by it’s people. Now, generations later, its citizens again responded to the call to govern. While political policies are important, those who are approving them are more important.

It is important for America to understand that the Democratic Party is at the end of their American transition from a nation governed by its people to the Democratic Party ruled nation as envisioned by the Democratic Party in 1913 highlighted by the 16th and 17th Amendments which removed the citizens of the several sovereign states from their positions of national governance.

Parents, “We the people,” rose up in Virginia regarding their role in the teaching of their children and the relationship of the Teacher Unions and themselves. It is clear by the campaign donations by the Teacher Unions to the Democratic political party and the compliance by the school boards to the teaching content instructs as prescribed by the National Democratic Party reflects a strong political influence in school administrative regulations. The Federal Government is corrupt and returning the nation to the ideals of our Founders will not be easy.

It took an action by government against parents to cause the citizens of Virginia to assert their Founders’ concept for them to govern. To correct the corruption in the Federal Government the financial influence of Federal Grants and Legislation must be exposed to the citizens of Virginia. It was intended that the sovereign states would govern a limited “Enumerated Powers” Federal Government. The intent of the Washington Elite to govern can only be stopped by the states of the United States of America reasserting their sovereignty.

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

Every Republican has to choose

It is very interesting that the Republican Party now seems to be tearing itself apart as some members try to return to a Constitutional government after a flirtation with Donald Trump while the others line up behind the dictator wannabe. The Republican National Committee’s description of the January 6th Trumpian coup attempt which caused the deaths of several people as “legitimate political discourse” would be laughable were it not so terrifying.

Every Republican leader and voter is going to have to choose; there will be no ducking the decision to remain loyal to our nation or to switch your loyalty to the “worst President ever.” That was Republican Adam Kinzinger’s quote when asked how he would explain Trump to his 3-year-old son. It remains to be seen how this rendering of a once great political party will play out and what constitutional leaders will emerge.

Yesterday, the government said the inflation rate for the last year was 7.5%, the highest since 1982. Much of the price increases we are seeing is due to the average citizen having sufficient cash to bid up prices, something we haven’t seen in four decades. I suspect prices will stabilize rapidly, especially if the supply chain problems can be solved.

This week we learned about Donald Trump’s numerous criminal acts regarding his Presidential records. These include flushing so many papers down his toilet that plumbers were required. Flushing the evidence down the toilet? That sounds like the actions of drug users and dealers. My questions are “When all the evidence is in will Donald Trump be guilty of breaking every law in the books or will a few of them remain intact?“ and “Will any evidence change the minds of “Trump’s Traitors”?

In addition this week we also learned that the 100th insurrectionist has been sentenced in a court of justice. While those that invaded the Capitol should be sentenced those that led them are still out spreading Trump’s lies. I wonder “When will we treat the leaders of this traitorous act to a taste of justice?” Our country is letting its leaders break all the laws and punishing the common man for breaking one. We will never be seen as a great country walking this path. And we can be great. Let’s see the coup leaders face a jury of their peers.

The last question for the week; will the Russians be stupid enough to invade Ukraine?

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone