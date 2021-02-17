Letters to the Editor for Feb. 18

With Trump acquitted a second time, is anyone surprised?

Well, readers, was anyone surprised? Saturday, the spineless Trumpians (I’ll not disgrace the word “Republican” by labeling them so) in the US Senate voted to acquit their leader from impeachment verifying that he can dispatch a mob to the Capitol building to disrupt the governance of the country and suffer no censure from them.

Five Americans died during the mob attack but that wasn’t enough for the cowards in the Senate. We are pleased that 7 Republican senators remained true to the Constitution and voted with the Democrats to convict. What a sickening display from the other 43. They are now stuck with the “weird worship of one dude”, one megalomaniacal dude and little else. I’m pretty angry with these 43 Trumpians; they have disgraced the service and life of Capitol policeman, Brian Sicknick, who was killed by the deplorable mob.

And even more personal to me, they have dishonored the service and life of my namesake who died in 1944 at Saint-Lo in France. Michael Loga was killed as he and his fellow Americans fought to reclaim Europe from the rule of another megalomaniac. Sometime around 1933 the Germans chose mob rule over the rule of law and millions died. On Saturday 43 U.S. senators chose the same path.