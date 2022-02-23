Letters to the editor for Feb. 24

Shining a spotlight on a community problem

I want to thank the Nelson County Times and Shannon Kelly for the front-page article on our home-grown musicians Marie Borgman and Koda Kerl. Their band known as Chamomile and Whiskey have earned well deserved fame and those of us who have known them since they were kids are thrilled for their success.

Sadly, the story highlights the opioid epidemic which has hit our country and Nelson County hard. Watching “Dopesick”, the series on Hulu is an opportunity to see the story dramatized in a way that helps us see the tragedy unfold if we haven’t yet witnessed it firsthand. Nelson Social Services has been experiencing increased need of foster care for the young effected by this loss of family.

I wanted to introduce my neighbors and local friends to Recover Virginia, an organization of volunteers that I recently learned about. They describe themselves this way: “Recover Virginia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to address the Opioid and Meth Crisis specifically in relation to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) by supporting recovery programs, harm reduction initiatives, collaborative organizations with similar missions, and individuals in recovery through community, art, music, education, entrepreneurship, and the outdoors. Our mission is to provide resources and support for those struggling with SUD, promote acceptance of people in recovery, and create an environment where everyone has the opportunity to live life fully free from stigma or shame.”

This is a community problem we all need to know more about.

MARY CUNNINGHAM

Afton

So many questions

The more you read about the last days of the Trump administration and his not so little insurrection the more questions you have. First of all, this was not just Trump and a few aides, it was quite a crowd both in and outside the government that joined him. A couple of platoons worth. My first question is: what did they think was the end game of their efforts? Were they aware that they were overthrowing the government, stealing an election and generally breaking the Constitution?

And if they had succeeded did they think everybody else would let them and say to themselves, “what a clever move, I guess we have been outsmarted.” I am inclined to think the civil unrest would be considerable and that reaction to the coup would have led to a lot of violence.

Another question is: why did they go along with it? Were they simply good Republicans following orders? Were some of them so enthralled with Trump they would have followed him anywhere? Or was there the more cynically reason of what’s in it for me and that after they brutally suppressed the riots with the National Guard they would turn to looting the country for another four years?

Did they realize that they would go down in the history books as the cohort that ended representative democracy in America? We can probably conclude that they simply were not thinking that far ahead. The task at hand was to overturn the election and keep Trump president and they were caught up in Trump’s feverish lizard brain attempts to survive.

But what of the future? Republican orthodoxy still seems to be that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and Trump should be the president. I am not asking you to stop being Republicans. You can believe all that nonsense about taxes and the rich and you can still insist the poor are that way because they are immoral, but you have to break with Trump. If you still support representative democracy and free and fair elections that is.

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman

Outrage over masks

in schools justified I applaud the five Nelson County residents who spoke up at the last school board meeting expressing their views relative to our children wearing masks in school. You have demonstrated the courage that our beloved children need. Why is it that so many of our elected officials can’t find the plentiful information out there, as we all can and have, that explains not only the uselessness of mask wearing, but also the great harm that it is doing, especially to our young children.

There are many doctors and men and women of science backgrounds that have been out front since the beginning of this fiasco exclaiming the immense damage we have inflicted on our children with all these ridiculous mandates. How shamefully we adults have behaved, throwing away our common sense due to fear of someone getting sick.

If there is to be a future for this great country called America, it lies within the hearts and souls of the above men and women who courageously spoke out for our children, and all those who understand that our future is our children. May our elected officials reclaim their common sense and stop paying attention to the other politicians who have lost it.

With warm regards,

ROBERT D. GUISCH

Faber

The cost of doing nothing “We the People” have failed in our responsibility to govern. We have succumbed to the single political fear of our Founders, political parties. The parties for the most part are acting within the law. The Sovereign States, in accordance with the legislation approved by each state’s Legislative body, create the individual state’s election process.

A review of this Constitutional requirement, displayed in the 2020 election, showed multiple violations of this important provision of the Constitution. It is difficult to imagine senior members of a state’s government not recognizing the Constitutional violation. As important, is why no citizen recognized the violation and if recognized, did nothing. There are three pieces of legislation now before the Congress, HR 1, HR 4 and the Build Back Better legislation. All three violate the intent of the Constitutional provision.

No elected member of the Congress has risen up on behalf of their state to reject the legislation but, of course not, members of Congress were hired by their political party and know who they answer to. Out-of-district and out-of-state campaign donations are intended to silence the voices of district and state residents. Who is the elected official to listen to, his electorate or “George Soros?” Without deep review of federal election data, citizens have no idea of who is donating for their vote.

A prohibition of outside campaign contributions would require candidates to seek more “face to face” relationships with their constituents. In addition, our Federal Grants have stepped beyond the bounds established by our Founders. Federal Grant purpose and state acceptance of Federal control must be proclaimed to citizens to reaffirm the sovereignty of each state.

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

Choose democracy

over dictatorship As I sit down to write this Mr. Putin is still playing the back-alley thug. It is amazing to this writer how many of our present day world leaders are no better than drug-crazed muggers. I am still pleased that President Biden has so far kept his cool and while sending a few troops to Europe to stand with NATO partners has not increased the “war” talk here at home. He seems to be content to let Mr. Putin cook in his own pot.

The former accountants of former President Trump have discovered he is a liar and cheat. They walked away from over 10 years of Trump Organization financial reports after calling them completely unreliable. Trump a liar. That is what I call non-news news. The man is so blatantly dishonest he’ll tell you it’s midnight even as the noon-day sun streams in the windows and he’ll dare you to call him on it. Way too much of the media has not called his many lies and our entire country is suffering from their cowardice.

Our new governor has now legislated mask mandates away from every school district in the state. He has no idea what new variants of the coronavirus may emerge like the BA.2 variant of Omicron but he wants to make sure it does the greatest possible damage to the citizenry. It appears that this virus is not yet finished with the human race and dropping masking just gives it more access to our bodies. Not very smart.

Remember, readers, masking is for your benefit and just because a rather uninformed governor removes a masking mandate doesn’t mean you should compromise your and your loved ones’ health. I’m, also rather amazed that the governor has not mentioned the new study by NOAA that projects a built in foot of sea level rise by 2050. A foot of sea level rise will reek havoc in parts of Norfolk, the Tidewater, and the Eastern Shore. The governor should consider the catastrophic costs that such a sea level rise will engender for the state before any tax cuts are signed into law.

Finally today, I urge every voter to again consider whether we will have a democracy or a dictatorship in the future and vote accordingly when you can. At present many Trumpian/Republicans seem OK with the dictatorship; it is up to us to dissuade them. We’re Americans and can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone