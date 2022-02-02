Letters to the editor for Feb. 3

Habitat for Humanity serves Nelson residents

Since August of 2020, Nelson County volunteers and Russell Dove, Community Outreach Coordinator have coordinated a total of 4 home repairs in Roseland, Piney River, and Arrington, Virginia for Piedmont Habitat for Humanity. Presently, there are several repair jobs pending. As the looming pandemic has affected the new builds, applications will be taken starting this spring and 2 lots have become available in Nelson County.

Constructor Manager Hank Hosmer was hired on Jan. 19, 2022. Hank will serve in this position for Nelson, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

Several past supporters were invited to a Meet and Greet at Pinehill Baptist Church in Arrington. Former homeowners, Nelson County High School employees attended. Piedmont Habitat for Humanity’s employees from Danville shared the organization’s plans with those in attendance.

Citizens can find information on www.piedmonthabitat.org, Nelson Knows, a Facebook group, and at the Nelson County Chamber of Commerce events. There is also a listing on the Nelson County’s Business Directory, www.nelsoncounty-va.gov. and brochures are placed at community centers in the county.

Volunteers are encouraged to serve on the board either by using their gifts to fundraise, lend a hand at events, help with repairs and builds, etc. Board volunteers meet on Zoom on the fourth Monday of each month. Contact Russell Dove at russell@piedmonthabitat.org or call (434) 394-3001.

LESLIE BENZ

Nelson County Committee Chair

Republican philosophy not what it used to be

Once upon a time the Republican Party had a philosophy, and it could be best summed up in “that government is best which governs least.” Three things follow from that viewpoint. First, the individual making his own decisions about his life is the final arbiter of everything (although that doesn’t apply to women at all). Second is the free market capitalistic system does best when there is no government regulation (even the Federal Reserve is socialism) and lastly, the rights of the states take precedent over the power of the federal government (a lot flows from that but one important result are the Jim Crow laws limiting the right to vote).

Since the 60s a few additions have been grafted on. The first and most lasting is race since it was an activist government that insured minority voting rights in the first place. The second is the notion that some people are “real Americans” and others are not. The road from the “silent majority” to the “MAGA” crowd is pretty straight. Others are “Christian Nationalism,” the “Right to Life” movement and the elevation of the Second Amendment to almost sacred status.

So, can we come to any conclusions from all of this? One obvious conclusion is that all these positions are minority positions that are held by at best 40% of the American people. We can also answer with our own governing philosophy and say none of these positions solve any of our pressing problems. We can confront a pandemic, racism, inequality, and global warming with collective action and not turn ourselves into communists. And lastly, we need to point out that the Republicans have ceased to believe in their philosophy anymore.

Certainly, Donald Trump doesn’t, and Mitch McConnell has admitted it. If America is something positive to believe in then we have a Republican Party that believes in nothing except its own power. And this just in. It’s alright to be on the side of Russia, according to Tucker Carlson. There are a lot of Republican cold warriors who are turning in their graves.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Take care what you put in your mind

Never before in history has the technology been available that allows so few people to fill the minds of the majority of mankind with whatever narrative or ‘stories’ that those few choose to put forth. We are living in unique times. Let us be on guard.

Our minds are truly our divine gardens. And thoughts are the seeds that we plant in them. Let us choose carefully what we plant, for by the nature of our minds, what we plant will grow. Especially when ‘watered’ with emotion. A passing thought has little chance to take root, but those that we allow to linger consistently and especially with emotions such as fear, have great potential for not only growth, but the possibility of taking over the entire garden!

The garden of our mind. Treasure it. Take care in what you plant. The world of thought, though invisible and silent, is the action behind the scenes of all that we see before us. Let us never give up our common sense for anyone else’s ‘story’, no matter how popular that story may be. In gratitude,

ROBERT D. GUBISCH

Faber

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month underway

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It is important that teens in the community know where and how to get help for abuse.

The most common form of dating violence reported by teens is emotional abuse (JABA Teens and Risky Behavior Study, 2015). This affects a young person’s self-esteem. It can look like: putting a partner down for their looks, grades, or background; making them feel guilty for saying no; pressuring them to stop meeting friends or attending activities/school; or even threatening to self-harm or commit suicide if their partner does not do what they want.

Because it does not leave a physical mark, a lot of teens do not realize that these behaviors “count” as dating violence. Preventing abuse among teenagers requires commitment and engagement from adults.

Parents, educators, and community members can support young people in the following ways:

Celebrate a teen’s progress as their goals start to take shape. Be the person in their corner, reminding them that their dreams are important.

Have conversations with them about relationships. What do they want their ideal partner to be like? What kind of behavior is a ‘deal-breaker’? If they were worried about a friend, what would they do or say?

Remind them often that they deserve to be treated with respect, no matter what.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency is one resource that offers free, evidence-based programs in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Nelson, Louisa, and Fluvanna. More information on how to bring these programs into your community can be found at shelterforhelpinemergency.org.

ALEX WEATHERSBY

Prevention Coordinator, Shelter for Help in Emergency, Charlottesville

The epidemic of fear

Folks, while I’ve written often about the epidemics of Covid and stupidity that seem to be plaguing the country I’ve come to realize that what is behind both of these is an even greater epidemic of plain old fear. Fear is becoming prevalent in a society once fearless enough to think we could rescue the entire world from the clutches of ruthless dictators.

I was born right after the soldiers who went to Europe and the Far East in WWII returned home and to my knowledge not a single one of them was fearful enough to carry a weapon as they lived out their lives in the US. Why is it then that many citizens in this country now feel it is necessary to carry weapons in their everyday lives? What is it that we fear so much and how does that affect how we deal with our fellow citizens? The old saying of “If the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail,” also applies to weapons.

The leadership of our political parties are also drowning in fear. Republican Party leadership is now struggling with fear of their most rabid voters, fear of the dictator wannabe, and fear of loosing power if more people vote. There can be no other reason to deny millions of voters their say on election day. The Republican leadership is even fearful of advancing a platform or playbook for governing the country. They have no policies other than further enriching the rich and crippling the government for everyone else.

The Democratic leadership is afraid to boldly proclaim their successes. They fear the entertainment media’s depiction that their policies are doing too much for the little guy and therefore causing a bit of inflation. I say “Hallelujah!!” the little guy is getting some extra and he’s spending it, feeding his children and keeping the economy going. This is good!! This is good government.

Our great experiment in government wasn’t formulated and slowly perfected in fear of our differences but in opportunity for us all. It has slowly become a government for, by, and of the people. Doing better is bringing more people into the great experiment not seeing how many we can exclude. Real Americans do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

