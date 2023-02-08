GOP-controlled House not on the ball

With only power grabbing on their agenda and without the slightest interest in governing the Republican House has again removed an excellent Democrat from a committee while neglecting the rest of their duties. Their responsibility to the country is somewhere off in the back pages as they investigate the actions of the Biden administration and 117th Congress that did so much for the country.

Today’s great jobs report continues the demand that the 118th Congress cut the partisan sideshows and start governing the country. They have big shoes to fill.

Florida’s fascist-leaning governor is trying to shape that state’s educational system into a white supremacist’s dream. And it seems the College Board which produces the Advanced Placement courses has accommodated him by stripping much of the truth from the African American Studies course. This man seems determined to further dumb down one of our most ignorant states. American history is full of wonderful things but we have also done horrific things.

To fully understand where we are today we must see both of these. Virginia educators and their state governance must not turn our children into ignorant racists by following the example set by Florida.

Recently a group of leaders of the insurrectionist Proud Boys were sentenced to time in jail for their part in the attempted coup. I again ask the DOJ, when will you bring charges against the leader of that attempt to destroy the government of the United States?

Donald Trump must be brought before a jury of his peers; it is obvious to all but the blindest of the citizenry that he is guilty of numerous crimes committed on that day. He is again running for the Presidency. We, the citizenry, depend on our DOJ to administer justice in the country. If they neglect this duty we have already lost the Republic. Today we have laws. We just need someone at the DOJ to have the courage to walk up to Donald Trump with some handcuffs?

We have many problems in this country and in the answering Russian and Chinese aggression. Climate change has not abated. Winter in Virginia during 2023 reminds me of what I experienced in Louisiana 60 years ago.

What will the climate here be in another 60 years? Will it be today’s south Texas with a flooded eastern shore? Must our present magnificent forests disappear? They will unless we do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

‘Woke’ means eyes wide open

Presumably to be “awake” is to open your eyes after a period of sleeping and see the real world or at least for what passes as the real world in your neighborhood. But to be “woke” is now a dirty word. How did this happen?

It probably started with Nixon’s “silent majority.” The protests against the Vietnam War challenged the patriotism of the generation that fought the Second World War. The silent majority were the real Americans because they supported the war. Later throw in Reagan’s government is the problem, abortion, guns, the Contract with America, the Tea Party and the Freedom Caucus.

Then top it off with Ron DeSantis. You name it he is against it. Vaccines, masks, Black history, schoolteachers, the Disney corporation, Democratic voters. What it comes down to is that he is against anyone telling you what to do. An understandable attitude for teenagers but maybe not a good one for grownups.

Now he is running for President. Is his platform going to be that he is the meanest, angriest candidate? It worked for Trump. And there are some in the Republican establishment that are cheering him on precisely because he might take care of their Trump problem for them. But, seriously, ‘elect me because I’m really angry.’ What fun that’s going to be.

If Nikki Haley announces others will too. Hogan and Youngkin might jump in, call them the nice guys caucus. And the Republican primary voters might have something to say. No second coronation for Trump might be the dominate story of 2023.

Ticket of liars

Decisions to be made.

Trump and Santos 2024. What a team: superb and outstanding liars.

What do you think?

TOM WHEATON

Roseland

Walking for a worthy cause

The Amherst Women’s Club, Sweet Briar College and the National Scleroderma Foundation are sponsoring a “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” Walk on March 4 at the FAC at Sweet Briar College.

Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. In its most aggressive form, the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract are severely damaged. Scar tissue, caused by an overproduction of collagen, can result in the loss of hand mobility and cause painful, disfiguring facial changes. While primarily affecting women between the ages of 30 and 50, it also strikes men and children across all ages and ethnic boundaries. To date there is no known cause or cure.

The money raised from this fundraiser will go to support the patients and their families coping with scleroderma, educate and promote public awareness and to stimulate and support research to improve treatment and ultimately find a cause and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.

Anyone may register as a walker. Registration costs $25 per participant and you are welcome to form teams and walk in honor or memory of a loved family member or friend. You can register online at www.NationalSclerodermaFoundation.orgor on-site the day of the event. All donations are tax deductible. SFGWDC is a 501c(3) nor for profit corporation.

For more information as to how to register to be a walker or a sponsor, please contact: Suzanne Raine, Walk Co-Chair at suzanne.raine@gmail.com or Margaret Ann White, Walk Co-Chair, at mwhite@sbc.edu.

MARGARET WHITE

Co-chair, Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk