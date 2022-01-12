Letters to the editor for Jan. 13

Where the Republicans

this Jan. 6? So, the only two Republicans in the Capitol on the January 6th anniversary were Dick Cheney and his daughter, Liz, which certainly tells you how far the Republicans have come if the Darth Vader of the Bush Administration is held up as a beacon for democracy.

The modern Republican Party has always had its conspiratorial hyper-partisan elements going back to the John Birch Society and McCarthy, Nixon’s “silent majority” and Newt Gingrich’s bomb throwing brand of politics. This time is different. And it is all the fault of Donald Trump. This time the Party is the party of lies and insurrection and Trump does not tolerate any dissent.

The January 6th Commission is going to find that Trump and his associates planned the events of the 6th and that their intent was to reverse the results of the election and keep him as president. In short, a coup. The evidence will be emails, phone calls, memos and the direct testimony of some of the participants. There will be no evidence of it being a CIA conspiracy, an Antifa false flag operation or any other implausible explanation.

Two things follow from this, and they are both related. What if it does not make any difference to his supporters that he tried to overthrow the government and what would his supporters do if he is charged with any crimes and convicted? Would the country face large scale right-wing political violence?

If would be hard to have a new Civil War if you have Trump supporters and Democrats living in the same neighborhoods. The residents of Roseland attacking the residents of Nellysford and the residents of Shipman attacking the residents of Lovingston.

And what about the future? If Trump is not in jail (and he should be) and runs again in 2024 and Republicans take over Congress in 2022, the real vote count in 2024 might not matter, and Trump succeeds at his coup. At that point, it will be too dangerous to say I told you so.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A year later, still mad about the Jan. 6 attack on the CapitolYes, I’m still angered about what happened a year ago today. And why is this so? In all my 74 years my country has only been attacked twice. In 2001 Muslim fundamentalists under command of Osama Bin Laden killed many Americans and did tremendous damage in New York City and at the Pentagon. We brought him to justice. Then in 2021 some deluded Americans attacked our Capitol in Washington, D.C., and caused the death of several Americans while damaging our governmental seat.

In 2021 these domestic terrorists were led by a treasonous loser president known for the thousands of lies he told while occupying the White House. Why these rioters still believed this shameless liar is beyond me. Today after dozens of court cases debunking Trump’s lies these same “believers” want to win by disenfranchising millions of voters with new laws. I want the justice system to treat them as the terrorists they still seem to be. Every one of those brought before the courts for their actions last year should be made to reaffirm their allegiance to the Constitution of United States.

Donald Trump is not our country; he is a disgusting aberration of U.S. history. Representative Bob Good, are you listening?

A year later I still believe the police should have used all the force they were equipped with to stop the rioters before they entered and desecrated the Capitol. I still believe the great majority of Americans are denying how close we came a year ago to becoming just another failed democracy in world history. What would have been the result had the insurrectionists and their leader succeeded in their coup attempt by killing or hospitalizing enough legislators that the vote counting would have stopped? Our democracy would have died on our watch. A more repulsive conclusion I cannot imagine. So I ask, when will the former president be brought to justice?

The so-called Republican leadership of today was not present when Dick and Liz Cheney joined the rest of America on 1/6/22 in recognizing the law enforcement personnel that saved our democracy last year. The Trumpian Republicans in Washington are no longer serving that law enforcement or the country. They no longer lead anyone; they follow Trump, hiding and lost in the mob. Is Bob Good a member of Trump’s mob? It appears so.

Yes, I’m still angry. Mobs destroy. Americans do better. Let’s pass federal voting legislation before the 2022 elections and strengthen our democracy.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone