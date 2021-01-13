Letters to the editor for Jan. 14

They will lie to our faces, with contradictory video playing in the background! Yet, we’re supposed to have complete confidence when they tell us there was no widespread fraud in the November election. Meanwhile, they stifle any viewpoint that conflicts with their preferred narrative. No one is even allowed to mention the video evidence, affidavits, or statistical anomalies in the election without being called a traitor.

For years, Democrats declared Trump an illegitimate president and falsely accused him of capital crimes. Without a shred of evidence, the deep state assembled a team of the most rabid pit bull Democrats in the country and gave them an unlimited amount of time and money to come up with dirt on Trump.

After three years, they had to admit there had never been any evidence of the crime for which he was accused. On the other hand, with evidence of election fraud in plain sight, anyone who asked for a 10-day investigation to determine how widespread and impactful the fraud was is persecuted and stifled. Persecuting and stifling at the same time is like turning up the heat on a pressure cooker while plugging the vent; it doesn’t end well.

CARLTON BALLOWE

Faber

Trump and his followers reach a new low