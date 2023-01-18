 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the editor for Jan. 18

Climate change

Climate change is one of the most universal and viscerally debated threats to global life today. The degradation of the environment and atmosphere is distinctly human-made, yet the vast scale of that degradation, as well as the continued reliance on fossil fuels and other pollutants, makes it difficult to hold root perpetrators accountable.

Lawsuits filed by individuals against corporations and government entities in the U.S. for negligence or environmentally harmful behaviors have historically failed. However, questions of liability have become more present in policy discussions during the past decade, as the international community has started setting long-term climate change goals, and the impacts of climate change become increasingly devastating—and expensive. But creating environmental policy around liability is far from straightforward.

Much of the challenge of defining liability for climate change is that it is almost scientifically impossible to prove that one party's actions or negligence resulted in the specific effects felt by another party. Furthermore, many high-emissions corporations use their enormous lobbying power to influence policymaking in ways that protect their financial interests by avoiding liability.

The 2015 Paris Agreement was one of the first major climate change treaties to integrate the idea of loss and damage, or the destruction resulting from climate change and the policies meant to address this damage. Climate-vulnerable nations in particular have sought more concrete loss-and-damage policies in order to hold major polluters accountable and to seek financial redress for anything from damaged infrastructure to deaths from extreme weather.

At the 2022 COP27 global conference, a decision was made to create an operational loss and damage fund, which would assist more vulnerable nations with covering the damages induced by climate change. However, decisions about which countries will pay into the fund, as well as more specific policies about liability, have not yet been made.

Climate change and other concerns

The news that concerns this writer the most is that for the fourth year in a row ocean temperatures have set a new warmth record. This is caused by our continued addiction to fossil fuels. The warmer ocean adds water vapor to the atmosphere. Water vapor is a very strong greenhouse gas so again the temperature of the atmosphere is nudged upward. No need to wonder why parts of California have received more than 90% of their annual precipitation in 2023’s first two weeks.

Looking to Washington, the first bill the Republican House circus passed was a bill to take allocated funds away from the IRS. So we can now state the Republican House’s first task was to defund the Federal Tax Police. Now isn’t that amazing. What’s not amazing is that it was a bill that Congressman Bob “No!” Good could support. We also realize that in doing so Congressman “No!” Good voted to increase the federal deficit. It seems he likes a justice system that intimidates the little guy but lets the big tax cheats pursue business as usual? Shame on him and those who elected him.

The new Republican Congressman from Long Island, George Santos, who has lied about almost everything still refuses to resign. No worries: he’ll soon be in prison in either the US or Brazil. And are the “classified records” fiascos, both Republican and Democratic, shielding Trump from Federal investigations of Jan. 6, 2021? The Department of Justice is acting as though insurrection and sedition are crimes they can tolerate. What is the delay in the criminal indictment?

In Ukraine the battles continue and we continue to send enough weapons to the beleaguered country to prevent their loss on the battlefield but we still refuse to provide the weapons they need to win the war. On New Year’s Eve a Ukrainian rocket attack killed several hundred Russian soldiers. That one attack has caused one of the first Russian public reactions to the war but the generals have shouldered the blame.

It is time to remind everyone that the reason those Russian sons, fathers, brothers, etc. will not help their families and country in the future is because their crazy president started this war. That is the bottom line. It’s time to lead the world in supplying Ukraine with everything they need to end the war. No one is or was threatening Russia; it is the aggressor.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Familiar revelations

Do the revelations that Biden also had top secret documents at his home help Trump? Probably a little bit. We can all conclude, even those of us who don’t follow politics that much, that see they all do it. Trump’s appeal has always been that he is a kind of the anti-politician, that he is rude, vulgar and hateful and that makes him more authentic. The MAGA world loves that he is so transgressive. So, Biden and the documents will be the narrative for a couple of weeks and then we will move on.

Things move fast these days. The second thing the Republican House did after removing the metal detectors was to take away the money that was given to the IRS to spend on increasing compliance from wealthy taxpayers and corporations. Perhaps someone should tell them that you can’t have trickle down economics if the rich keep all their money and there is nothing to trickle down. And then Janet Yellen told them that the debt ceiling will be reached Jan. 19. In this, the House Republicans resemble a child who is thinking about breaking something just to see what would happen if they did.

Other things that House Republicans want to do will go nowhere because the Democrats control the Senate. So, this is performance art rather than governing. But the debt ceiling will have to pass the House. So far, the Democrats are saying ‘we dare you.’ This is just another way for conservative Republicans (and they are the only kind left) to stop government in its tracks. Even the election of McCarthy as speaker was insurrection by another name.

Onward to the 2024 election. There is a feeling among Democrats that if Trump is the nominee Biden has to run against him. Frankly I don’t think when we pull the lever Nov. 5, 2024, that either one will be on the ballot.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

What the Freedom Caucus achieved

The lengthy process of electing Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House was criticized as unorganized, time wasting, chaos. In reality, it was democracy working at its best.

The question being debated was not only the election of Kevin McCarthy but more importantly how to fix a broken process. Under [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi the average representative had no voice or power in making House decisions. They could not amend or debate any bill. The small group of leaders in the Democrat caucus would present a 3,200 page bill, give them 26 hours to read it and tell them to take it or leave it. No budget bills have passed without a continuing resolution in 20 years. Spending is out of control.

What did the Freedom Caucus achieve? The new rules ensure that bills address single subjects — rather than catch-all legislation. Members can challenge amendments that aren’t related to the bill. Proxy voting and virtual committee meetings are not allowed. Members are now allowed to amend and debate bills on the floor and are given 72 hours to read legislation. It is now harder for the House to tax and spend. Mandatory spending increases must be offset with equal or greater mandatory spending cuts. A three-fifths vote is required for tax increases. The House is more transparent and accountable.

I am thankful that 20 representatives had the courage to challenge a powerful Speaker and give all congressmen the power to actually represent their constituents, even the timid ones. [Fifth District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good stood tall.

S. VANCE WILKINS JR.

Amherst

Wilkins is chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee

