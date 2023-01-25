Letters to the editor for Jan. 25

What the Freedom Caucus achieved

The lengthy process of electing Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House was criticized as unorganized, time wasting, chaos. In reality, it was democracy working at its best.

The question being debated was not only the election of Kevin McCarthy but more importantly how to fix a broken process. Under [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi the average representative had no voice or power in making House decisions. They could not amend or debate any bill. The small group of leaders in the Democrat caucus would present a 3,200 page bill, give them 26 hours to read it and tell them to take it or leave it. No budget bills have passed without a continuing resolution in 20 years. Spending is out of control.

What did the Freedom Caucus achieve? The new rules ensure that bills address single subjects — rather than catch-all legislation. Members can challenge amendments that aren’t related to the bill. Proxy voting and virtual committee meetings are not allowed. Members are now allowed to amend and debate bills on the floor and are given 72 hours to read legislation. It is now harder for the House to tax and spend. Mandatory spending increases must be offset with equal or greater mandatory spending cuts. A three-fifths vote is required for tax increases. The House is more transparent and accountable.

I am thankful that 20 representatives had the courage to challenge a powerful Speaker and give all congressmen the power to actually represent their constituents, even the timid ones. [Fifth District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good stood tall.

S. VANCE WILKINS JR.

Amherst

Wilkins is chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee

High court term limits needed

There are strong reasons to have 18-year SCOTUS justices’ term limits, allowing two appointments for each presidential term:

One person should not exercise that much power for life.

If a “bad” justice is appointed, we are stuck with him/her for perhaps 40 years or more.

A 70 or 80 year-old justice is not likely to understand today’s technology, culture or attitudes.

Justices are appointed much younger then in past decades in order to remain longer on the court. Some lack experience, are unqualified or are highly political.

The democratic process cannot work when unelected justices are appointed by chance by the party in power when one dies. Nixon’s 4 appointments reshaped the court for decades; Taft appointed 5, Carter zero. The voter has little influence.

Having a vacancy every two years will give all presidents equal influence in the court and will allow voters will control the shape of the court. Knowing which vacancies will occur during the next presidential election will help voters decide.

EUGENE HAYMES

Massies Mill

Follow the money

So why do governments spend more money than they take in? Well, a little history. When the stock market crashed in 1929, Hoover, a Republican, thought the federal government should reduce its spending, that citizens should tighten their belts and that businesses should keep their workers, but things only got worse.

Roosevelt and the Democrats, influenced in part by the economic theories of an Englishmen, John Maynard Keynes, thought government should spend and stimulate the economy and that would create more jobs and wealth. And it worked. But, for the most part, though, we have been spending more than we take in ever since. Why?

One reason is very simple. Money has velocity. When I go to the Food Lion and buy groceries this puts money in the pockets of the investors in Food Lion and it pays the employees. They in turn spend that money elsewhere and that in turn pays other people’s salaries and they spend that money and so on and so forth. So, our economy depends in part on the money the government spends. Right now, government spending is 25% of GDP.

The government also invests. One of things Roosevelt and the Democrats invested in during the Great Depression was rural electrification. At the time the Central Virginia Electric Coop was created in 1937 only 10% of the residents of Nelson had electricity.

But others ask how can the government spend more than it takes in and not go bankrupt like a family or a business that did the same? And the answer is in the nature of money. The US is a sovereign nation, and it creates its own money. Money is a social construct. It has value because we all agree it has value. And our national debt is simply an expression of our faith that we will continue as a sovereign nation. It is also a reason that crypto currency will not replace our money. How can we all have faith in something most of us can’t even understand?

And so, we come to the debt ceiling, and you can say till you are blue in the face that it only covers by law what we have already decided to spend, but that won’t stop the Republicans from trying to use it politically and screaming about the national debt. Historically the Republicans have actually created more debt than the Democrats. Trump created more debt than Biden. Republicans really do not care about the debt, they just care about what and whom the money is spent on.

Which leads to the most accurate description of Republicans. They know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Party of lies

Can we start with some humor? It seems that the George Santos (Republican Congressman from NY) story must now include time as a Brazilian drag queen. Can the George Santos story get any more bizarre? The one thing we know now is that no matter how much he fabricates his history he will always be welcome in Trump’s party of liars, formerly known as the Republicans. Another humorous bit from the week was Trump’s big fine and slapdown in a Florida court. Shall we say the former president and his lawyers did not amuse that judge?

Last week one writer to the paper complimented our Representative, Bob “No!!” Good, for his stand in the ridiculous Republican clown act of choosing a Speaker. This commenter, a respected member of the lying party, went on to belittle one of the most productive Congresses ever to be seated, the 117th led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His letter was almost as humorous as the speakership circus.

I will be watching to see if the present Republican-led House offers us anything more than laughs and moans over the next two years. Good and his fellow Republican whack-o’s have now positioned that once respectable political party right alongside many of the other terrorist organizations on the planet. After increasing the budget deficit by defunding the Federal Tax Police last week, they have since neglected their responsibility in meeting the country’s financial obligations by refusing to increase the debt ceiling.

Much of this debt was incurred by the revenue shortfall from Trump’s massive tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Shame on them. Representative “No!!” Good is one of the folks to call if your Social Security check doesn’t come next month. I hope you find his explanation humorous.

This week the defense leaders from many of the Western countries are meeting in Germany to decide what military equipment they will give to Ukraine to fight off the Russian barbarians. My suggestion is to give the Ukrainians whatever they need to bring this war to a successful conclusion by expelling the invaders. The Russian military commits barbarous acts daily to Ukrainian citizens while Muscovites go about their lives like nothing is amiss. They remind me so much of the Americans who paid no attention to our recent horrific and unnecessary aggressions in Iraq and Afghanistan. All citizens should accept the responsibility for actions of their governments.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Read up on climate engineering

There can be no legitimate discussion of the climate without first and foremost discussing geoengineering, aka climate engineering, aka weather modification, which has been going on for over 75 years.

The United States Government admitted in the official report of the COMMITTEE ON COMMERCE, SCIENCE, AND TRANSPORTATION — UNITED STATES SENATE — MAY 1978 at the beginning of “CHAPTER 5 — FEDERAL ACTIVITIES IN WEATHER MODIFICATION — The Federal Government has been involved for over 30 years in a number of aspects of weather modification,...”

On page 402 of the above US Senate report is a list of damages weather modification caused: drought, floods, crop damage, emphysema, cancer, huge financial losses to farmers, damage to the atmosphere, and other damages. The complete report is online at geoengineeringwatch.org.

Google “Project Cirrus” and read about an early disaster with climate engineering on Oct. 13, 1947.

Anyone who is able to walk can look up and frequently spot the horrendous dispersions of nanoparticles of aluminum, barium, strontium and other toxins sprayed on everyone in Nelson County. That is called solar radiation management or stratospheric aerosol injection. These nanoparticles are not tested by any government agency because they are too small for current regulations.

Whether it’s climate change, global warming, ocean warming, or disappearance of insects, dead forests, or wild animal die off, the main cause is climate engineering. Obviously human health problems are impacted by toxic skies.

If you care about your future and the future of your children or grandchildren, go to geoengineeringwatch.org, view the documentary “The Dimming” and take action.

DAVID WHITE

Roseland