Letters to the Editor for Jan. 28

But nobody did and now the Senate is tied. One Georgia Republican leader is reported to have said that not since General Sherman marched through the state has one man done so much damage so rapidly. So what does this all mean?

It means that there were a significant number of Republican voters who voted for their Republican representatives and senators but had had enough of Donald Trump. Furthermore, it means that those senators, like Cruz and Hawley, and representatives, like Bob Good, who are still in Trump’s dirty, lying pocket are not doing the Republican Party much good. They are frustrating those, like Denver Riggleman, who are trying to save the ideals of the GOP for the future.

Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has lied about the results continually and instigated a riot with the expressed goal of a coup against the government of the people of the United States. Five people died in the riot yet many Trumpian Republicans want to give him a second impeachment pass. Where is the line?

How many must die before you take his insurrection seriously? Yes, this impeachment trial will be a very distasteful job; those that hold the Constitution dear would like to see this dictator wannabe just gone. But the law requires us to try him for his crimes against that Constitution and the country it serves.