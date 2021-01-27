Letters to the Editor for Jan. 28

Where does America go from here?
How did we get to “Oceania” and the world of “1984?” It took 109 years. It’s path got interrupted in 2016 by a non-politician who spoke to the American people and said “Follow me.” They did.
The Republican Party now has two parts, a people Trump led part and an “Elite Washington” part. The Democratic Party reacted immediately, spying upon his campaign, creating false allegations of treasonous actions leading to a multiyear special prosecutor investigation which found none, and an impeachment over a phone call ending in no conviction. Then, the 2020 election cycle began.
Was it just a coincidence that the coronavirus arrived as the impeachment was failing, interrupting a booming economy and laid the predicate for the introduction of mass mail-in ballots that set the stage for a very controversial election result? It took little research to recognize that several key “battleground states” were violating the United States Constitution by implementing non-legislative created election procedures, most of which addressed the mail-in ballots.
The United States Supreme Court refused to recognize the complaint from Texas and other states. Did the 1937 Social Security Opinion come up? How could members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, ignore the electoral violation of the Constitution and approve the Electoral College vote count?
Do we like “Oceania”, “Big Brother” and the “Inner Party?” What happens when China’s influence upon Washington comes into play? Where is Hunter?
The fears of our Founders regarding political parties has come to pass. Violence only hurts our ability to return to the nation we love and the “Inner Party” wants to destroy. We must again find our nation of united states embraced by a subservient federalist government. Until then, take your seat before the “telescreen” and obey “Big Brother.”
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
A ‘lost cause’ narrative emerging
The “Lost Cause” was a narrative that developed after the Civil War in which the cause of the South was noble and just; and that Reconstruction, with the perfidy of Northern Elites and financial interests, was a betrayal. This narrative led to all the Jim Crow laws, all the many statues we are now removing and to the violence of the Klan.
The “Stop the Steal” mythology could become the new “Lost Cause.” It has some of the explanations, some of the same enemies and some of the same violence. If a large percentage of Republicans believe the election was stolen, are we going to have group of citizens who can never accept defeat nor support the normal political process? Will you see Trump signs waving from the back of pickups years from now?
And what happens to the Republican Party? Will there be the Trump wing of angry populists, QAnon believers, white supremacists, etc., and the establishment wing that is pro-business and libertarian? Talk about irreconcilable differences, especially considering the Trump wing does not believe in politics or the legislative process but only storming the barricades.
You can see the split getting wider with McConnell toying with the idea of convicting Trump and with parts of the corporate community distancing themselves from him. If 17 senators do join with the Democrats to convict Trump, you can expect the base and the Republican establishment to part ways.
Parties do change; after all the Democrats use to be the slavery party. The Republican Party was created in the 1850s when the Whig Party split between slavery and anti-slavery factions. If Trump holds on to the base, will the Republicans go the way of the Whigs?
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Trump loyalty test and the GOP tightrope
Good citizens, let’s all admit it. Republicanism did not lose in the last election, Trumpism did. Republicans gained seats in the House of Representatives and would have kept their majority in the Senate had someone, anyone, convinced Donald Trump to shut up after his loss in the general election.
But nobody did and now the Senate is tied. One Georgia Republican leader is reported to have said that not since General Sherman marched through the state has one man done so much damage so rapidly. So what does this all mean?
It means that there were a significant number of Republican voters who voted for their Republican representatives and senators but had had enough of Donald Trump. Furthermore, it means that those senators, like Cruz and Hawley, and representatives, like Bob Good, who are still in Trump’s dirty, lying pocket are not doing the Republican Party much good. They are frustrating those, like Denver Riggleman, who are trying to save the ideals of the GOP for the future.
Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has lied about the results continually and instigated a riot with the expressed goal of a coup against the government of the people of the United States. Five people died in the riot yet many Trumpian Republicans want to give him a second impeachment pass. Where is the line?
How many must die before you take his insurrection seriously? Yes, this impeachment trial will be a very distasteful job; those that hold the Constitution dear would like to see this dictator wannabe just gone. But the law requires us to try him for his crimes against that Constitution and the country it serves.
None of us are above the law, not even Trump. When a dictator wannabe gets above the law he’s more than halfway to his goal. The republic was very lucky on Jan. 6. Now we have a job to do to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
I did a very unscientific poll of my correspondents and almost all said it is our duty to the law to have a real Senate impeachment trial and it makes no difference at all that the accused is now out of office. My Republican friends agree with the general consensus so I would recommend that those that wish to save the Republican Party make that happen.
Wear your masks and follow the rules. Let’s beat this virus.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone