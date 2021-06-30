Letters to the Editor for July 1

Eight ways of looking at things

“We hold these truths to be self-evident” is a phrase much in doubt these days. Which truths, whose truths? Here is what is self-evident at least for me.

1. Donald Trump tried to overthrow our government. If we can’t put him in jail perhaps the next best thing would be to convince him to leave the country. Exile in Moscow or Saudi Arabia perhaps.

2. For the Republican Party the only valid vote is a vote for a Republican. That being said, if the Democratic Party could be in power for every election it would. It is what political parties do.

3. We are a nation of immigrants. If there is one political fact you should always keep in your mind, this is the fact.

4. Our economic system is incompatible with life on earth. Global warming and habitat destruction are two aspects of the same thing. We need to rethink how we do business if we intend to survive.

5. The cry of ‘socialism’ is the way the powers that be keep the rest of us in line. Our system is based on keeping some of us in poverty.