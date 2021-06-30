Letters to the Editor for July 1

Eight ways of looking at things
“We hold these truths to be self-evident” is a phrase much in doubt these days. Which truths, whose truths? Here is what is self-evident at least for me.
1. Donald Trump tried to overthrow our government. If we can’t put him in jail perhaps the next best thing would be to convince him to leave the country. Exile in Moscow or Saudi Arabia perhaps.
2. For the Republican Party the only valid vote is a vote for a Republican. That being said, if the Democratic Party could be in power for every election it would. It is what political parties do.
3. We are a nation of immigrants. If there is one political fact you should always keep in your mind, this is the fact.
4. Our economic system is incompatible with life on earth. Global warming and habitat destruction are two aspects of the same thing. We need to rethink how we do business if we intend to survive.
5. The cry of ‘socialism’ is the way the powers that be keep the rest of us in line. Our system is based on keeping some of us in poverty.
6. Of the many Republican clowns who have been the Congress person for the 5th District, Bob Good, is the worst and it is hard to see how we could go any lower.
7. Bob Dewey and Carlton Ballowe write the same letter every week.
8. There is no way around it. Politics is more about belonging than about what is right or reasonable. We like being partisan and we show no signs of giving it up.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Today’s GOP terrified
of the average voter Before the COVID restrictions I was fortunate enough to attend a debate on whether to ratify the Constitution without the Bill of Rights. The debate was at one of my favorite Virginia destinations, Colonial Williamsburg, and was between the actors representing James Madison and Patrick Henry. The most interesting part was after the debate when the audience of about 200 was going to vote on who won the argument.
Everyone stood then Mr. Henry started telling those that didn’t qualify to sit down. To qualify one had to be of a certain age, white, male, Protestant, and owner of 100 acres of rural land or a lot and house in a town. By the time the vote was cast there were 4 of us left standing. As I look around at the shenanigans the Republican Party is pulling today I think most of them would like to discard the great progress we’ve made in representative government in the nearly 250 years since the Constitution was passed.
Present-day Republican legislators are terrified of the average voter and are doing all they can to make it difficult for that voice to be heard. Almost every Republican state government is enacting laws making voting more difficult and Republicans in the federal government are singing the mantra that the states should be free to shackle their citizenry. They are not advancing democracy here they are opening the door to despotism. They should be defeated at the polls before they copy the German National Socialists of 1933, outlawing all political parties except their own.
On another front this week we were reminded of the consequences of climate change when we read that someone caught and killed an 8-foot alligator on the shore of Chesapeake Bay. These large carnivores can significantly change an environment when they move into it. In my home state of Louisiana the gator has destroyed the populations of the nutria and muskrat where it has expanded its range there. If we keep having these warm winters it remains to be seen how far they will advance into the rivers and marshes of Virginia.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Gut check time in America Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, by their affirmative vote to debate HR 1, the “For the People Act,” affirmed their opposition to the nation created by our Founders. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor, also embraces the National Democratic Party’s purpose to end our Founders’ intended sovereignty of the states. The Constitution is clear. The intended limited powers of the federal government are articulated in Article I, Section 8, the “Enumerated Powers.” The 9th and 10th Amendments affirm the sovereignty of the states.
The concern expressed by our Founders regarding the emergence of a political party, expressing governance contrary to the intent of the concept of a nation governed “Of, By and For the people” has arrived. This attempt to overpower the intended governing by the people began around 1900 with the arrival of the “Modern Progressive Movement.” This movement spoke to opposition to an oligarchical government, but proposed nationwide federal legislation in violation of the tenets of the Constitution. The intended limitation of the federal government by the “Enumerated Powers” and the 9th and 10th Amendments was further corrupted in 1913 by the ratification of the 16th and 17th Amendments. The final legislative blow to the “Sovereignty” of the states was the successful 1937 Roosevelt Administration “Pack the Court” threat. Now comes the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.”
The National Democratic Party and its Cabal partners are poised to instate a new oligarchical rule over the people of the United States. The state governments are no longer represented in the Senate and the House Representatives no longer represent the citizens of the sovereign states. “Will Virginians again step forward, as did our Virginia Founding Fathers, and lead the nation back to the dream of our Founders?” Are “We the people” to govern or be ruled?
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen