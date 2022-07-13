Letters to the editor for July 14

Take back your liberty

Through out history there are times that when a truth is discovered and revealed that contradicts the accepted narrative of the day it meets with great opposition. We are living in one of those times right now. We are also living in a time in history in which the flow of information is more controlled by a few entities relative to the general population that has never existed before. It is easier to manipulate the mind set of large populations with spoon-fed information than it has ever been before.

The truth of the matter is that for these past almost three years we have been living in a sea of lies. Just about everything that we have been told about the COVID story has been either false or at least very misleading. And this truth has been revealed, and continues to be revealed daily by the many doctors, nurses, health care workers, scientists and other professionals that have the courage to go against the grain.

Yet, mainstream everything, which is controlled by a very select, and powerful group, has done quite well at keeping the general public confused and lost as to what to believe.

May we all seek out this truth, beyond the mainstream narrative. If I can find it, anyone can find it. Many books have already been published that document and define that those who have been acting as experts who are so concerned for our welfare are, in fact, nothing of the kind. Some of then are actually guilty of criminal acts.

May we take off those masks, take back our minds, our lives and our liberty. And may we do it now. The guilty parties are counting on our ignorance.

ROBERT D. GUBISCH, Faber

RCUT reaction

I read with interest the article in the June 23 edition of the Nelson County Times, “Board approves RCUT for Lovingston signal.” After studying Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersections online, I think the county will be compounding the problem, rather than fixing the problem.

Instead of a simple cross intersection, the movement across lanes to Food Lion and Front Street will be blocked. To cross Rt. 29 from Food Lion to Front Street (or to go North on Rt. 29), we will have to go right on Rt. 29 (South) to a U-turn intersection with a traffic signal and make the U-turn back to Front Street. Going from Front Street to Food Lion (or South on Rt. 29), we have to go North to a U-turn intersection with another traffic signal where we will make a U-turn to get back to Food Lion. So instead of one set of traffic signals, we will now have three sets of traffic signals close to each other. Confusing, isn’t it?

I am not a traffic engineer, but of all the wrecks I have heard of and seen at this intersection, they were caused by human error, not failure of the traffic signals. I think if this system is accepted, instead of one traffic intersection for people to have wrecks at we will now have three in close proximity of each other, and probably three times as many wrecks.

If the existing traffic configuration is too complex for people to negotiate, I think the simplest and cheapest thing to do would be to make the intersection a, “No right turn on red” intersection. Cars would only be able to make right turns on a green light. Doing away with the right turns on red would halt all movement except for the traffic with the green light.

When I am going through that intersection, on a green light giving me the right-of-way, and I see a car turning into traffic on “My” green light, it is distracting, even if the moving car is across the road. I know what is going on, but their movement still draws my eye to what they are doing, if only for a second.

I have sat at the Front Street and Callowhill Drive lights and watched cars (mostly) run the red light or brake hard and barely come to a stop with the front end of their car in the intersection. I have seen people do that and then go right back to looking at their phone. I think that whenever there is a car wreck, the investigating officer should be allowed to have each driver’s phone records searched to see if the driver was using it then. Phone use when driving needs to be curtailed.

Tractor trailer drivers often creep up to the light, trying to not come to a complete stop before it turns green. This saves them time, gas, and the work of going through all the gears from a stop. I have seen cars cut the tractor trailer off and by the time the driver got the truck completely stopped, there were only inches between him and that car, yet if there were an accident, it would be the truck driver’s fault. I have also seen drivers in the right-hand lane cut across the passing lane to make a left turn into Lovingston.

To remedy lane crossing approaching the intersection, I think the lines should go from broken to solid, prohibiting lane changes from the flashing signal change warning lights all the way up to the traffic signal. I think there should be intersection cameras at the intersection and on both north and southbound lanes at 50 yards from the intersection and at 100 yards from the intersection.

It would be great if the north and southbound lanes could have a speed camera that would have radar showing a car’s speed and its license plate as it goes through the intersection. This would create a LOT of revenue for the county! (These can be bought on Amazon for $6,995).

Another distraction is the guy who panhandles at the foot of Callowhill Drive. I don’t know the man, or what his situation is, but he is constantly moving around and gesturing, rather than sitting or standing quietly. I find him very distracting, and I don’t think this intersection is a safe place for panhandling.

Also, the intersection at routes 6 and 151 would be much better if the road bank to the left of Rt. 6 would be shaved back about 10 feet. Actually, a turning lane onto Rt. 6 would be great there. As it is now, the trees and bushes block vision badly looking back toward Nellysford.

I think the county should look hard at simple solutions that would save time and money. I truly think a RCUT intersection in Lovingston will only give us more intersections for distracted, impatient, or confused drivers to cause even more accidents. Also, I suggest that a large, readable sketch for the proposed RCUT intersection be printed in the Nelson County Times soon. Even with a magnifying glass I couldn’t make out all the writing on the sketch printed in the June 23rd paper.

JACKIE MASSIE, Faber

High gas prices, higher profits

Readers, mark your calendars. On approximately July 29, ExxonMobil will announce its 2nd quarter earnings. As I write ExxonMobil’s profits for this last quarter of fossil fuel price gouging is projected to be about $14,154,000,000 but some estimates have it as high as $17,000,000,000. That is the profits of one company for a 90-day period, 90 days in which Americans suffered the highest fuel prices ever. And a complicit media helped the fossil fuel companies blame the Biden administration for the price gouging. Mark your calendars and think about a fossil fuel boycott to show them the power of your wallet.

The Russian barbarians continue to pummel the Eastern areas of Ukraine. Russia is now showing weakness. Because they are now using and losing their military supplies, last week the Russian government passed laws requiring businesses to provide support for the military. The Russians are the ones emulating Hitler’s Nazis. The invaders are doing almost nothing to repair the massive damage they have inflicted in the areas they now control.

The civilian population remaining in these conquered areas is left with no utilities and no infrastructure. As this fight goes on it just appears more genocidal with each passing day. Russian diplomats will show up at the G20 meeting like they are members of Western civilization. They are not; they are a nuclear-armed terrorist nation and should be treated as such.

This past week the U.S. Supreme Court began to dismantle the federal government’s ability to regulate the most powerful industrial entities in our society. And they started this destructive process in the planet’s most sensitive area, the regulation of greenhouses gas emissions. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the scientists of the EPA must give way to the whims of Congresspersons and their polluting sponsors. The extent of the damage Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell will manage to inflict on our grandchildren through the stupidity of their appointed justices remains to be seen.

In the UK PM Boris Johnson has now resigned. It was not hard to discern that his would be a short stay as he was always running on the edge of scandal. His support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the barbarians did impress me and I wish him well in whatever his new adventures will be. And I hope the British government can find as staunch a replacement.

We can all do better.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone