Letters to the editor for July 15

Let’s keep it up.

MIKE TABONY,

Gladstone

Time to wake up

Are we ready to awaken from the spell that was cast upon us? Fear is a weapon that has been used to manipulate the masses for centuries. Anyone who tells you that you haven’t the intelligence or knowledge to decide what is best for your personal health or the health of your family is not your friend.

Anyone who tells you that you are powerless to be the master of your own life is not your friend. If we learn nothing else from these past two years, and counting, we should be able to see clearly that there are those who think that they know what is best for you, regardless of what you think, and there are those who simply want to be left alone to live their lives as they see fit. Most of us fall in to the latter group.

Let us awaken and reclaim our sovereignty. Are we not masters of our own thoughts and beliefs? Can we finally see clearly that we are being fed a ‘story’ that does nothing but take away our individual liberty to live as we choose? And this ‘story’ will not end until ‘we the people’ make it end!!!