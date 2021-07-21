Letters to the editor for July 22

Republican insanity has done enough economic damage that Fitch Ratings may downgrade the AAA rating of US government bonds. According to Fitch at present no other highly rated sovereign has the level of political instability former President Trump and his followers have created here. We must recognize that if the government bonds are downgraded it will cost more to borrow and that will be another hindrance to US progress we can lay at the feet of the Trumpites.

This week we also got the revelations that General Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was very concerned that Trump would employ the military to remain in office. He told the reporters that the senior members of different branches had considered resignation rather than complying with the illegal orders had they come. I think resignation was a second-class response and would have preferred they just refuse to carry out the illegal orders and make the president fire them.

That would have tied the president’s hands long enough that perhaps some sanity might have emerged from the civilian leadership. It also emerged this week that the reason Putin so wanted Trump elected was that they saw him much like I did. They saw him as an impulsive, mentally unstable person with an inferiority complex that would reduce the US leadership position in the world. They were right.