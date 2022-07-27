Letters to the editor for July 27

RCUT not good for intersection

Kudos to Jackie Massie for taking the time to do research and comment on the proposed (RCUT for Lovingston Signal, June 23 edition) in the July 14 edition letters to the editor.

On the surface several issues become apparent to this reader.

1. It appears the members of the Board of Supervisors did not give any thought to complicating a shopping trip for the citizens of Nelson County. The proposed RCUT could have many ramifications some of which will complicate what was a previously simple trip.

2. Also, on the one hand the members of the Board of Supervisors want to appear to support economic development growth in the Lovingston area while on the other hand complicate and stifle any possibility of a business surviving. What were you thinking to support such an absurd complicated proposal?

Why would you waste this much money on something that is not beneficial to the County or citizens?

And “Yes” an insert in the Nelson County Times that could be read without trying to use a magnifying glass would be helpful. Any possibility?

D. A. DAVIS-WELLS

Schuyler

Editor’s note: RCUT stands for Restricted Crossing U-Turn.

The West must step up

We must put ourselves in the place of the Ukrainians. How many of us would be willing to rain artillery or rockets down on our own country to encourage some Russian terrorists to go back home. We would want to attack the terrorists’ line of supply well back into his own country. And if that is what the Ukrainians want to do it is time for the West to supply them with the means to do so.

The many bridges of southern Russia that must be traversed to bring their weapons and ammunition to their Ukrainian aggression are legitimate targets of long-distance rockets. Let’s supply these weapons to the Ukrainians and let them decide to use them or not.

At present we are making the same mistake we made by our hesitation before entering WWII. How much suffering would have been avoided by our joining the effort to defeat Hitler in 1939 or ’40 instead of 1942. Putin and his armies are today’s rendition of Hitler’s Germany. They are a danger to the entire civilized world.

Millions are already starving in Africa because the Russian Navy has blockaded the Ukrainian grain exports. Putin is fighting WWIII whether we recognize that or not. He and his accomplices in terrorism have already stated he will not be satisfied with Eastern Ukraine. I suspect he will not be satisfied with the conquest of ALL of Ukraine. As long as the Turks refuse to allow Sweden and Finland into NATO Putin can turn his barbarians lose on those countries and not risk a European/US response.

I suspect that subject was discussed when Turkish president Erdogan and Putin sat down together this week in Iran. At present the West is also showing the Chinese their unified weakness by withholding some weaponry and even troops and aircraft from the Ukrainians. China is militarizing the Western Pacific and threatening to attack Taiwan. Any Western weakness will encourage them.

Vladimir Putin’s forces must leave or be removed from all of Ukraine unless the Ukrainians decide differently. The West should supply the Ukrainians with anything they need short of nuclear weapons to get that job done. Wouldn’t we want the same thing for ourselves were we in their shoes? We can do better by helping the Ukrainians now.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

A diverse group called America

There are 330 million of us. The diversity in that is staggering. And what has always been forgotten is that all our ancestors came here from somewhere else. Think of how many different types of people that represents with different skin color, different hair, different values, different stories, different lives. Yet some of us think that there is only one valid, moral way to be which is fine if they don’t try to turn those thoughts into laws.

Recently our own Congressmen, Bob Good, said “I believe in God’s definition of marriage.” Meaning no disrespect to God or Mr. Good’s religious beliefs, but what does that have to do with anything? Mr. Good is an elected representative of a secular institution called the House of Representatives.

The Founders were very clear about the separation of church and state.

They were not that far removed from the religious wars that dominated Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries and they wanted to set up a government based on reason and compromise not on any particular religious dogma. But the modern evangelical movement thinks otherwise.

They are evangelists after all, and their end game is to have everybody in the whole world be Christians and they want to use the laws as one way to accomplish that. Worse, they want to make your way of life illegal.

So, part of the outcome of this push is a Republican Party that almost exclusively emphasizes cultural issues and who sleeps with who certainly tops that list. Someday the fight over this will end but not anytime soon. In the meantime it is a cliché to say that our power is in our diversity, but it is. Here’s to the 330 million, every last one of us.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman