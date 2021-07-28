Letters to the editor for July 29

The affects of climate change can now be easily seen from coast to coast as the smoke from the Western wildfires generates a thick haze all the way to the Atlantic. Folks, I just wonder whether this old-timer will be around to see such disasters envelope the wonderful forests of Virginia. What will another decade of additional fossil fuel pollution do?

I still maintain that the citizenry would be best served if there was a hefty tax put on all fossil fuels at their point of entry into the economic system and all the collected monies (less 5% for funding the program) be divided and sent equally to every adult citizen. That way every citizen will earn the most if he/she uses as little fossil fuel as possible and there is no additional taxing or borrowing burden on the government.

But that is an almost laughable possibility in a government as divided and partisan as ours is. This past week that was again made obvious as the House Republican leadership proposed Representative Jim Jordan to the January 6th investigation. Jordan is a disgrace to the human race and why anyone would vote for him as their representative is beyond me.