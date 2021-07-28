Letters to the editor for July 29

Tyranny and the Washington Elite Our Founders created a concept of government designed to give “We the People” governing authority over the actions of an “Enumerated Powers” limited and subordinate agency that we call the federal government.
They constructed a Constitution that specified the federal government’s powers and in 1791 ratified the first ten Amendments that affirmed the senior position of the Sovereign States and their people. How we have changed. The subordinate, “Enumerated Powers” limited federal government has become a ruling oligarchy.
The political battle today is not between liberal and conservative interpretations of the Constitution in legislation, it is between the “Establishment Elite”, Democrat and Republican, and “We the people”.
Virginia is today but one of 50 plantations of serfs working to satisfy the desires of a tyrannical elite Washington Establishment. The tyrants have quietly accomplished their goal of royal rule. In 1913, they abolished the relationship between taxation and citizen representation in Congress and replaced state government representation with political party representation in the Senate. In 1937, they abolished the purpose of the “Enumerated Powers” and the Tenth Amendment. Under the guise of caring for the people, using medical and educational programs, they began to establish the predicates for the federal government to rule over the states with “Grants” and “Legislation.”
The attitude of the teachers’ unions toward parents and the federal grant “Critical Race Theory” programs says it all. Citizens no longer represent a political concern to the Elite.
Virginians must rise up from their station as serfs and assert their Constitutionally stressed right to govern or, succumb to the Washington Elite’s money and again kiss the ring of their master. Virginians must reestablish the sovereignty of their Commonwealth by rejecting the hidden power grabbing grant and legislative schemes of their intended subordinate federal government.
The Virginia Motto “Sic Semper Tyrannis”
“Thus Always to Tyrants”
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen Way past time to get vaccinated It is way, way, way past time but now some Republican leaders are recommending that their constituents get vaccinated. This past week Dr. Fauci said that if the populace had gotten this level of disinformation and reacted in the same rather stupid way in the past we’d still be fighting polio and smallpox.
As the number of cases of Covid rise in the unvaccinated community the vaccinated are again threatened and the whole healthcare system is again strained. Perhaps it is time to let the populace know that if one chooses to be unvaccinated and is then admitted to a hospital with the virus you’ll be given a solitary bed to die in but nothing more. That way you can believe what you want to but society doesn’t have to foot the bill.
The affects of climate change can now be easily seen from coast to coast as the smoke from the Western wildfires generates a thick haze all the way to the Atlantic. Folks, I just wonder whether this old-timer will be around to see such disasters envelope the wonderful forests of Virginia. What will another decade of additional fossil fuel pollution do?
I still maintain that the citizenry would be best served if there was a hefty tax put on all fossil fuels at their point of entry into the economic system and all the collected monies (less 5% for funding the program) be divided and sent equally to every adult citizen. That way every citizen will earn the most if he/she uses as little fossil fuel as possible and there is no additional taxing or borrowing burden on the government.
But that is an almost laughable possibility in a government as divided and partisan as ours is. This past week that was again made obvious as the House Republican leadership proposed Representative Jim Jordan to the January 6th investigation. Jordan is a disgrace to the human race and why anyone would vote for him as their representative is beyond me.
Thanks to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for throwing him off the committee immediately. The Republicans then tried to blame Pelosi for acting in a partisan manner. Sorry, she just wants to get something of value done with our tax dollars. I’m all for that. I’m also completely against sweeping the insurrection under the rug by rewriting the history of that dreadful day. The “Big Lie” is still only a lie; one of the 30,000 or so that Trump told to the American people during his presidency.