Letters to the editor for July 7

Fed up with Supreme Court

What Donald Trump and his bumbling insurrectionists could not accomplish, the Supreme Court has done in one week of decisions. Overthrown the federal government.

They started with Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization and struck down the right to get an abortion. They said this should be decided by the voters and legislatures in each state.

Justice Thomas, in his opinion, signaled that the court is interested in using the same reasoning to examine the legality of birth control, homosexuality, same sex marriage, etc. The outcome is that your civil rights depend on which state you live in. You might be free to do something in California that would get you thrown in jail in Texas. And they would love to throw you in jail in Texas.

Next, in West Virginia v. EPA, the court severely limited the EPA’s ability to regulate power companies and greenhouses gases. They said that Congress could not delegate this power to the EPA and that any environmental law had to spell out specifically what powers the EPA had. Lastly they signaled a decision in a North Carolina case that would give state legislatures more power to redistrict, decide who gets to vote and when and potentially give the states the power to override the votes in national elections.

Where does this leave us? Somewhere before the Civil War, back even further than Bob Dewey wants to go. What can do done? Not much with the Supreme Court itself. If the Democrats were particularly courageous they could end the filibuster, make Manchin an offer he could not refuse and pass everything in their wish list (the right to an abortion, voting rights, paid family leave, a carbon tax, even criminal justice reform) and then take their case to the voters.

Do you want to live in the United States of America or in two, three or four separate countries? Do you want to live in the 21st century or in the 19th?

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

The GOP’s loyalty test

This week another prominent Republican said it. In a speech at the Ronald Reagan Memorial Library Liz Cheney told her Republican audience “we have to choose. Because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution.”

And that necessity goes down to every Republican in the country. Each one has to decide where their loyalty will be placed. Make no mistake if you choose Trump; you are treading on treasonous ground. And unless the country choses to end 250 years of endeavoring to form a more perfect union, you may at some point have to live with the ramifications of that choice.

In Europe, Putin continued his lying and terrorism against the people of Ukraine. He too will now have to live with the ramifications of his war and this week it became very likely that the NATO/Russian border will double in length, a direct result of his war. His troops continue to inch forward in Ukraine’s East but today his troops abandoned Snake Island south of Odessa. I suspect the Russians will soon call for peace with the stipulation that they be allowed to keep the territory they now occupy. The Ukrainians will never accept that. And the rest of the world shouldn’t either.

For those of you complaining about the high price of gas, I suggest you check up on the profits made by the likes of ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, and the other fossil fuel vendors. ExxonMobil alone made about $8,600,000,000 in profits during the quarter ending March 30, 2022, and is expected to earn about $12,000,000,000 in profits this quarter.

Do you now understand why gas prices are so high? They are high because the fossil fuel companies raised the prices to make record profits and we all kept buying. Yes, it is that simple.

And the U.S. Supreme Court, how did we ever get such dishonest justices on the highest court of the land? Some claim to be originalists and yet refuse to recognize that not a single one of them would even be qualified to vote because of their sex, race, or religion much less be judges in “original Virginia.” We can do better but the abandonment of past progress does not help at all. This court is a danger to all.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone