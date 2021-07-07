Letters to the editor for July 8

Warner, Kaine
playing ‘identity politics’ Virginia’s senators, Warner and Kaine, are again campaigning on behalf of the National Democratic Party to influence the 2021 Virginia state government elections. They are playing “Identity Politics”, targeting the coalminer families of southwest Virginia on issues that are nowhere contained in the United States Constitution.
These multiple “coalminer” related issues are now considered proper federal issues. The national parties can now influence state elections with tax money from citizens of other states. The national parties ignore the muted far away objections of “We the people.” Warner and Kaine’s Democrat Party are now proposing to reassign funds legislated to COVID to “Fund the Police,” a Sovereign State’s responsibility. Political parties are now ruling our nation of “free people” with grants.
Does anybody in the Virginia government know how much federal legislative and grant money is being sent to Virginia? Does anybody know the purpose? And, most importantly does anybody know the price, in self-government, Virginia’s citizens are paying? How much of our Founders concept of a nation governed by its people has Virginia already sold off? Federal money, targeting a specific group of people for what ever cause, opens a door for national political parties to influence the state elections of a sovereign state. Citizens of the Sovereign states should be alarmed by the extent to which national party directed money is muting their voices. Are “We the people” even aware that we are fast becoming the totally ruled?
This 2021 Virginia election is not about political personalities. It is about our Founders’ dream of a government “Of, By and For the people.” Stand up Virginians and demand of your state delegate and senator a report on out-of- district and out-of-state campaign contributions and federal grants. This is your only capacity to speak.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
Jan. 6 fallout not
going away for the GOP It was just plain sad, so sad it almost brought tears to my eyes. Probably the only thing that stopped the tears was that I have come to expect this cowardly behavior from Congressional Republicans. In contrast Speaker Pelosi made it plain the House was not going to sweep what happened on January 6th under the rug. When the Republicans in the Senate used the filibuster to kill the House proposed and passed BIPARTISAN investigation of the insurrection she said the House would proceed and it did.
This week the House authorized a special committee with subpoena power to do the investigation and invited the Republican Minority leader to name 5 minority members to the committee. That’s when the cowards in the GOP (except for two real heroes) started running for the exits all crying “NOT ME, NOT ME.” Five people died when the mob, encouraged by the biggest liar ever to occupy the White House, tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.
That liar has been pumping the “Big Lie” ever since the votes were counted and he still is. And the real sad thing is millions of American citizens are encouraged to believe that lie by the cowardly silence of their Congressional representatives. Some of those millions did unspeakable violence on January 6th and are threatening to do even more in the near future. It seems they will not be satisfied until our democracy is replaced by a dictatorship led by someone who idolizes and emulates Vladimir Putin. The Republican leadership just doesn’t care but this weekend they’ll get on stage and praise the heroes who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. These pathetic cowards aren’t fit to say their names.
Elsewhere we were again reminded that Mother Nature is not very happy with the way we humans are treating her planet. A record-setting heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brought Mohave Desert temperatures to an area nowhere near ready for them. Here in Virginia it just takes a slow perusal of the slopes of the Blue Ridge or other mountains to see many dead or dying trees. Check it out, readers. Unless we can stop pumping billions of tons of fossil fuel pollution into the atmosphere we should prepare for a very different state.
We can do better and we must.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Democratic schizophreniaThe positions and policies of the Democratic Party can only be described as schizophrenic. They claim to be the party of science while insisting the number of genders is virtually infinite. They claim not to support illegal immigration even as they offer significant rewards to both the perpetrators and the countries who send them. They demonize and cut funding for police while accepting no responsibility for the resulting spike in crime. They announce that BLM/Antifa riots are “mostly peaceful” even as looted cities burn to the ground behind them.
They say they’re the party of feminism while allowing biological males to shut women out of athletic scholarships, endorsement deals, and spots on the U.S. Olympic team. They tell us they are resisting racism while making absolutely everything about race. They claim the January 6 riot was an armed insurrection even though not a single firearm was found on any of the protestors and the only person killed was an unarmed female shot by a policeman. They told us 500 unarmed senior citizens trespassing in the capitol on January 6 were a threat to our democracy; then told us people would need F-15s and nuclear weapons to bring down the government. They flood the economy with trillions of dollars, faster than it can be spent, then wonder why inflation takes off.
They doubled payments to the jobless and told us it had nothing to do with the unemployment spike or labor shortage. They shut down a major U.S. pipeline, ostensibly to save the planet, then greenlighted a pipeline from Russia to Europe as though they’re on a different planet. They tell us any program they propose that expands government dependency is “infrastructure.”
After researching the defining characteristics of schizophrenia, I now know that an inability to recognize self-contradictory thought processes, aka disordered thinking, is a classic symptom. Now that Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House, it can truthfully be said the inmates are running the asylum.
It’s true that a significant minority of Democrats are not yet afflicted with a pathological case of disordered and contradictory thinking; but if they keep subjecting themselves to their party’s gaslighting, it’s just a matter of time.
CARLTON BALLOWE,
Faber
‘We the people’
should include everyoneConstantly invoking “we the people” is a very populist sentiment and contains a wealth of history in it. The Founders were not interested in “we the people” at least in the way we now understand it. Our government was not set up by a group of “yeoman” farmers. It was created by gentlemen landowners and politicians who were well read in the Enlightenment philosophy of the 18th century. They wanted to create a government based on reason and the consent of the governed, but they only sought the consent of people like themselves; white, educated and monied.
It took 176 years before the consent of the governed included everybody. Politicians may mouth the phrase but there are not always happy about it. And now we have the Republican Party engaged in restricting who is included in “we the people.” They have decided that there are aspects of American culture, like Christianity, white supremacy, anti-immigration and of course, their own careers that are too important to lose and if that means preventing some from giving their consent then so be it. Therefore, it is quite cynical that some of these same people invoke the Founders and express an almost reverential feeling towards our Constitution.