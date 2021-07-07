Letters to the editor for July 8

After researching the defining characteristics of schizophrenia, I now know that an inability to recognize self-contradictory thought processes, aka disordered thinking, is a classic symptom. Now that Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House, it can truthfully be said the inmates are running the asylum.

It’s true that a significant minority of Democrats are not yet afflicted with a pathological case of disordered and contradictory thinking; but if they keep subjecting themselves to their party’s gaslighting, it’s just a matter of time.

CARLTON BALLOWE,

Faber

‘We the people’

should include everyoneConstantly invoking “we the people” is a very populist sentiment and contains a wealth of history in it. The Founders were not interested in “we the people” at least in the way we now understand it. Our government was not set up by a group of “yeoman” farmers. It was created by gentlemen landowners and politicians who were well read in the Enlightenment philosophy of the 18th century. They wanted to create a government based on reason and the consent of the governed, but they only sought the consent of people like themselves; white, educated and monied.