Letters to the editor for June 1

Now is the time

Our federal government was constitutionally created to bring the several sovereign states together in common cause against a common enemy, not to govern them. The federal government has now become the common enemy. The daily reported Sussmann judicial hearings and the heretofore unrevealed “Establishment Elite” Chinese deals should be enough to cause a citizen to become terrified.

The worldwide introduction by China of coronavirus and the pending Washington Establishment introduction of a worldwide pandemic-based treaty, that would violate every nation-state’s authority to govern, means the end of our Founders' nation governed by its people.

Past federal government political events have long been forgotten, but their purposes are still with us. Today, who remembers when the states were responsible for federal taxation obligations and the dollar had a gold supported value? Who remembers when Congressional senators represented their state’s government and not a national political party?

There was a time before the 1920’s that teacher unions represented the interests of their teachers and students. They are now a national political power expressing and funding the goals of a national political party. The introduction of "CRT" and objectionable sexual topics by the schools was by design.

President Biden has broadcast that the Establishment intends to use “Grants” to secretly control local police. Neither state governments nor citizens know the extent of state governing authority that has been yielded to the federal government to get hundreds of "Grants."

We are at that moment in our legacy, that we either reinstall the governing authority of the sovereign states over our federal government or succumb to the mandates of an untouchable ruling power far from our shores. Now is the time to remind your elected state representatives and governors by active state governing participation, that they represent you and not an untouchable "Establishment Elite."

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

When will it end?

Why are we unable to stop this madness? Congress is unwilling to act, and the Supreme Court rules against rational and reasonable legislation to support safe firearm acquisition and possession. Polls suggest 75% of Republicans and 80 to 85% of Democrats desire, at least universal background checks.

Our ability to vote on such issues appears to be stymied and ineffective. Perhaps we should exercise a different franchise and vote with our wallets.

Let’s call upon FedEx, UPS, DHL, and other private carriers to cease shipping all firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts from gun and ammunition manufacturers, wholesalers, middlemen, etc. to gun shops, and retail stores.

Yes, there are loopholes galore, including shipping through the United States Post Office, but we do not have to continue to make shipping lethal weapons easy; and other folks may yet come forth with helpful suggestions to plug these loopholes.

Consider a large-scale demand from people across this country, who support safe firearms acquisition and possession legislation, to boycott these sites until they enact such a ban. Likewise, let’s call upon Amazon and other online buying platforms to cease selling firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts on their sites. Again, with a national promise to boycott their sites if they refuse.

Our elected officials refuse to use the power we entrusted them with to protect us.

Let’s use what levers of power we have available to us and vote with our wallets to protect our children, our loved ones, and fellow citizens from this madness.

What say ye?

STANLEY MILESKY

Nellysford

Value children's lives more than gun collections

George Soros was a bit late when he voiced his fears the Russia’s war against Ukraine may become World War III. Putin is already waging war on the poorest of world’s peoples by blockading Ukrainian ports so one could argue he has already started the global war. Millions of tons of Ukrainian grain should be moving around the world instead of sitting in silos.

Putin is trying to push the blame to Western sanctions but nowhere can he answer what threat the Ukrainians were to Russia. There was no threat. Now if the West supplies Ukraine with long-range rocket systems there maybe a threat to Russian cities. Putin is now crying "escalation." In his warped mind he gets to destroy his neighbor without reprisal. He gets to commit genocide by removing tens of thousands of Ukrainians thousands of miles from their homes. He gets to wave his nuclear sword at the planet. He even gets to steal some of the Ukrainian grain for other dictators like Assad.

Let me be plain, I abhor Kissinger’s suggestion that we give this barbarian part of Ukraine in exchange for a temporary peace. Did Kissinger learn nothing from the appeasement of Hitler? Putin, like the crazed German leader of the last century, should be stopped in Ukraine as soon as possible. If not Ukraine, where? Poland? Germany? Sweden?

Now is the time for Americans to step up and support the Ukrainian democracy. The barbarians are at our neighbor’s door. Will we only recognize the danger when they’re kicking in our door? It may be too late then.

It was business as usual in Texas when 19 elementary-school children and two teachers were slaughtered by an individual with an assault rifle. And as usual the Republicans politicians were out even before the blood stopped flowing decrying tougher gun laws. Pathetic words from pathetic politicians; do we expect anything more from them. Perhaps they should admit they are "pro-birth" but not necessarily "pro-life." When they begin to value their children’s lives more than their gun collections they may change their position. Till then there is little hope.

Finally, in the hope department this past week in what was later described as a "verbal gaffe," George W. Bush described the Iraq War as a "decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion." Almost 20 years later, the truth. Can’t we do any better than that?

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Democrats' policies are destructive

I haven’t offered a lot of political commentary lately because when your political opposition is self-destructing, it’s best to leave them alone. But Democrats aren’t just destroying themselves. Sadistic liberal policies are also destroying the country and lowering everyone’s standard of living.

While there are many others, Biden’s war on fossil fuels is the best example. It is jeopardizing national security by making us dependent on others for the lifeblood of our economy and drastically lowering our standard of living.

Energy is expended in every stage of developing every product. Intentionally driving down the supply of energy increases its cost, and thus the cost of everything. Inflation, driven by policy, is lowering the purchasing power of every American and wiping out our retirement savings. Of course, the elitist who are driving the green energy agenda will never feel the pain.

Their purchase of life’s necessities doesn’t make a dent in their disposable income. They won’t ever have to decide between medicine and rent, sending their children to college or paying their taxes.

I believe Democrats are the first political party in the history of America to intentionally inflict pain on our country and its people. They are intentionally driving up the cost of fossil fuels to force Americans toward “green” energy, even though green energy is neither abundant, dependable, nor affordable. The untimely “transition” they are trying to force could inflict years, if not decades, of pain on our country and ordinary Americans. Again, that’s OK with elitist; they’ll pay for it out of their excess.

Here’s the free enterprise, capitalist way of achieving the green agenda without grinding the working class into the ground or turning America into a third world country: transition to green energy not by artificially driving up the cost or regulating fossil fuels out of the marketplace, but rather, by making green energy more abundant, dependable, and affordable than energy derived from fossil fuels.

That is such a common sense approach, only a life-long bureaucrat like Biden who has fed from the public trough and never had to root for a living in a free market economy could fail to see.

Democrats approach energy policy like the socialist they are; increase market share for your preferred energy source by regulating competitors out of business. A capitalist would increase market share by building a better source. And that, in a nutshell, is what makes capitalism superior to socialism.

CARLTON BALLOWE

Faber