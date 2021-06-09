Letters to the editor for June 10

Lobbying students study government more
First, I’d like to praise the successful efforts of the Nelson County High School’s soccer teams. Both the boys and girls teams are doing well and I salute you both.
In this time of graduations from many different levels of academic endeavor I’d like to lobby for more studies of our government, how it has been run since inception, its history, its positives and its negatives. The graduates of our schools should have this information if they are to be active and responsible citizens for the rest of their lives. When I went to school in the ‘60’s civics was a high school required subject. There was plenty of U.S. history hidden from young eyes in south Louisiana but we did get a pretty good idea of how the country was governed. I am told that civics is no longer taught and that could be one reason many crackpot theories have such fertile ground to grow in.
The king of the crackpot theories will be giving a speech in neighboring North Carolina tomorrow. It will be interesting to hear if Trump will be outlining a 2024 run, repeating the “Big Lie”, or spreading the fantasy story that he will somehow be re-instated as President during the coming summer. This new peak in craziness has been circulating over the last few days. Today Facebook, a social media platform I avoid like the plague, extended its ban on Trump for another two years. Good for them.
Things are looking up. Job growth has been pretty spectacular even though the Republicans are still dragging their collective feet on the infrastructure repair funding. And, of course, they are fighting to give the richest even more tax breaks while labeling President Joe Biden a socialist. One can determine how much the government is helping the little guy by listening to how loud the Republican cries of pain are.
But we are doing better. Hopefully by the end of the summer much of the viral pain will be history and the country will be in full recovery mode.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
Teaching equity a first step in more inclusive society
We’ve come a long way from “reading riting and rithmetic”. The curriculum in the Amherst County schools now includes lesson plans in equity and social justice defined as “equal or fair treatment of all groups of people in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities and privileges within a society”.
For most residents of Amherst County, their biggest asset is their home and their land. As some economists have suggested, lowering the home interest mortgage deduction or raising the capital gains tax on home sales could be a game changer for the equal distribution of wealth. A field trip to some of the finer properties in the area might be educational. What does equal, or fair opportunity look like, especially as it relates to school sports? Will those who are not as fast or as strong or as big or as tall finally get the chance to don the maroon and grey? For the groups of people deemed to have privilege, the class might include course work on personal responsibility and collective guilt and the underprivileged have the privilege of not attending.
Teaching equity and social justice is only the first step to a more inclusive and diverse society. Putting it into practice will require much sacrifice and soul searching by Amherst County residents, parents, and students, but the rewards could be substantial depending on one’s perspective.
JACK SCHEWEL, Lynchburg