Letters to the editor for June 10

Things are looking up. Job growth has been pretty spectacular even though the Republicans are still dragging their collective feet on the infrastructure repair funding. And, of course, they are fighting to give the richest even more tax breaks while labeling President Joe Biden a socialist. One can determine how much the government is helping the little guy by listening to how loud the Republican cries of pain are.

But we are doing better. Hopefully by the end of the summer much of the viral pain will be history and the country will be in full recovery mode.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone

Teaching equity a first step in more inclusive society

We’ve come a long way from “reading riting and rithmetic”. The curriculum in the Amherst County schools now includes lesson plans in equity and social justice defined as “equal or fair treatment of all groups of people in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities and privileges within a society”.