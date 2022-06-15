Letters to the editor for June 16

A day that still lives in infamy

When will the media tire of this lying grifter? Today we begin the public hearings from the Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and it is time to be more truthful about that. The attack was NOT on the U.S. Capitol. The insurrectionists, led by Donald Trump, were attacking the U.S. Congress, one of the three branches of the U.S. Government.

If the vote certification had been occurring at the DC Hilton that is where the insurrectionists would have attacked. They did not attack a building. They attacked the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next based on a bunch of lies, formulated by the most proliferate liar the Presidency has ever seen. The insurrectionists attacked the basic rule of law that has directed this country since the Constitution was adopted.

Today every citizen must ask himself “Do we want that rule of law to continue or do we want to be ruled by the capricious desires of a dictator?” Donald Trump did not and does not care one wit about the well-being of any U.S. citizen except Donald Trump. If a thousand insurrectionists and police had died in the attack Trump would not have cared.

Vladimir Putin shows the same sentiment in Russia. He does not care about the Russian citizens dying in Ukraine, even the generals. Some of the highest-ranking officers may have been friends of his but now they are just cannonfodder for his desire to drag Ukraine back to the mire that is Russia. Ukraine was in no way a military threat to Russia but they were a threat by wanting to improve themselves far more than the little dictator in the Kremlin was happy with.

And that, Americans, is what we must be most wary of. Do we allow dictators like Putin or Trump to rule us or do we keep the rule of law? A dictator will establish an oligarchy of petty thieves to support himself, the master thief, and the rest of the citizenry are just cannonfodder. Our rule of law has for almost 250 years continued to get us closer and closer to that standard chosen by our founding fathers. If we are to continue to struggle towards a government of, for, and by all citizens the last thing we should do is hand our government over to a dictator. Nothing good will come from that.

We can do better and, as Americans, that must be our goal.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Trumpism brings no solutions

It’s a dog-eat-dog world. Every day, American society is a fierce competition for money, fame and political power. Make a few mistakes and you could be living in your car. The conservative understands this and in fact he bases his economic and political philosophy on it. The reason we have the highest standard of living in the world is not because we cooperate or that we are smarter than everybody else, it is because we are constantly at each other’s throats.

In Donald Trump the conservatives found their most perfect spokesmen. Since it is a given that the American economy is grossly unfair, that poverty is a feature, not a bug, and that by definition government is uncapable of presenting any solutions then Trumpism is the ultimate in not offering any solutions. Unresolved anger is the whole point.

The liberal, on the other hand, is full of solutions. You name the problem; the liberal has the solution for it. Solutions out the wazoo.

A number of negative attitudes arise from this. First, it makes everything a problem to be solved and second because the liberal is always talking about what should be done the average person feels talked down to. Liberals nag. And lastly the solution is always going to cost money, taxpayer money.

So where does the MAGA crowd fit into all of this with their nostalgia for making “America Great Again”? Did you know that in the past being nostalgic was considered a mental illness? We are now in the middle of the hearings about January 6th. The dirty secret about what happened is that the MAGA crowd doesn’t care about Trump subverting the constitution and trying to overthrow the government.

Trump’s crusade was too important to be weighed down by the pieties of the “rule of law.” It is the 60s “silent majority” with the megaphone of social media, it is white supremacist running to be secretary of state to control the votes, it is the evangelical preacher proselytizing from the altar for Trump.

How is this going to end up is anybody’s guess. It is a testament to his hold on the country that we don’t know yet. On the other hand, we have so many problems. There is still COVID, gasoline has already gone to $5, our kids are liable to get shot in their classrooms and parts of the country are becoming unlivable. Is Donald Trump and the attempted insurrection just one more problem we have to deal with or the central problem?

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Resources a text message away

Did you know there is a way to get connected to all the resources that serve Nelson County?

The Nelson Wellness Alliance has instituted a free text-line for community members who are looking for support with mental health and recovery, food banks, child-care providers, employment providers, and more. All messaging is confidential and focuses on local resources specific to the county. Folks can simply text “referral” to (434) 337-4607 to connect with a community connection expert.

Finding help for serious issues can be confusing and stressful. This text-line makes it easier to know all the options available.

The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance is a collaboration of local organizations, county officials, members of the faith community, parents, and concerned citizens who have come together to address substance use in the community. For more information, reach out to https://nelsonalliance.org/

ALEX WEATHERSBY

Charlottesville