Letters to the editor for June 24

This past week President Biden helped to re-establish the US as an international leader in the drive to make the world a better place. And I salute him for that. Can he do more? Yes, and a very good place to start would be the perennial US ally and albatross, Israel. With new leadership there can we hope that Israelis will act less like an apartheid state and more like the humanitarian state the best of Jewry desire it to be?

The Israeli Palestinians are also Semites and it would be great for the US government to recognize that and hold the Israeli government up to that standard. There are many who would say I’m asking the impossible. I say we can all do better, even the Israelis.

MIKE TABONY,

Gladstone

Operation ‘Socialist Takeover

of America’ almost complete Since poll after poll of Democrats show an ever increasing majority having a favorable opinion of socialism, the socialist takeover of America is nearly complete. They now control the House, Senate, and White House.