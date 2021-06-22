Letters to the editor for June 24

States’ rights versus
Washington Establishment Virginia is one of three states with elections this year for state office and is the vanguard of the 2022 elections. The heart of the nation, conceived that forth of July, 1776, is embodied in the heritage of the Commonwealth. Violations, of our Founders concept of a nation governed by its people, have reached a point that Virginians must rise again and fight for the sovereignty of the Commonwealth.
The issue is not Democrat or Republican. The issue is “Do the citizens of Virginia stand for the dream of our Founders that Virginia be a sovereign state and its people govern not only their state but the political entity created to bring the sovereign states together in common defense?”
The United States of America are again divided almost as in 1860, with the south for states’ rights and the north for the Washington Establishment. How else do you explain the willingness of “Northern Democrat Governed states” ceding to the destructive instructs of the National Democrat Party Cabal and the southern Republican states advocating for “states’ rights?” How many Americans understand the nation changing significance of the 16th and 17th Amendments and the 1937 Supreme Court caving before the Democrat Administration threat of “Packing the Court.”
The Court changed its opinion on the Social Security Act from one of rejection to one of approval. Today, the Washington Establishment sword of power is the Federal Grant that requires citizen obedience. No one in the Virginia General Assembly appears to know how many Grants, for what purpose and what citizen rights have been given up to the federal government. One of the latest Department of Education Grants requires schools to teach “critical race Theory” or loose the money.
This year’s Virginia state election must produce leaders, not Washington Establishment Cabal funded politicians.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
Remember Trump’s shortcomings Well, folks we have a new job. It’s a rather simple one; all we have to do is get it right, remember the history of the Trump years as they happened. Remember everything, the few good things and the multitude of discouraging, then disorienting, then downright disgusting and finally the dangerous things that the worst president in my 74 years managed to grift on the citizenry.
If we, as citizens, can accomplish that simple task in the face of the avalanche of new lies being propagated by the Republican Party as they try to rewrite the Trump history, especially the insurrection he instigated, we will have gotten something of value from his presidency.
This week Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has made positive proposals relating to the voting rights bills presently stalled in Congress in the hope that he will entice a few vertebrate Republicans to support them. What the citizenry needs is a nationally recognized standard voting form. What is so difficult or sinister about providing a nationally recognized identification to allow each citizen to get and submit a ballot?
Almost every retailer operating in the country provides multiple ways to do business with them. Government should be able to do the same. Senator Manchin is also proposing some modification to the filibuster laws that will make it easier to do the country’s business. I hope those are discussed as soon as possible. Our country has been hobbled by the “No Chorus” for way too long.
This past week President Biden helped to re-establish the US as an international leader in the drive to make the world a better place. And I salute him for that. Can he do more? Yes, and a very good place to start would be the perennial US ally and albatross, Israel. With new leadership there can we hope that Israelis will act less like an apartheid state and more like the humanitarian state the best of Jewry desire it to be?
The Israeli Palestinians are also Semites and it would be great for the US government to recognize that and hold the Israeli government up to that standard. There are many who would say I’m asking the impossible. I say we can all do better, even the Israelis.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Operation ‘Socialist Takeover
of America’ almost complete Since poll after poll of Democrats show an ever increasing majority having a favorable opinion of socialism, the socialist takeover of America is nearly complete. They now control the House, Senate, and White House.
It started in the sixties when radical Marxist who hated our country sought its overthrow. Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn are the personification of this effort. When their bombings failed to bring down the country in the short term, they resorted to the long game: infiltrate and bring down from within. They took their Marxist ideology and became professors where they could brainwash a generation of future leaders, including future teachers, into thinking that socialism is a kinder and gentler form of government. Many of those teachers then carried socialist ideology into our primary education system. That’s how we ended up with three generations of Americans with little or no understanding of the loss of liberty, grinding poverty or hundreds of millions of deaths caused by socialism over the centuries.
The quickest way for the country to step back from the edge of the socialist abyss upon which we find ourselves would be for the significant minority of Democrats who are not socialist themselves to wake up and stop supporting a party that is. I am encouraged that more and more Nelsonians seem to be doing just that. Let’s see if Virginia has a similar awakening this November.
A discussion for another time is the fact that education was not the only institution infiltrated, co-opted, and militarized by socialists. Being devoted to government control of everything, and given more than half a century, they gravitated to and eventually took over almost all government institutions. That’s how we ended up with a two-tier justice system and a government propaganda arm that would make the old Soviet Union and Pravda blush.
CARLTON BALLOWE,
Faber