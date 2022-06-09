Letters to the editor for June 9

On Ukraine and fuel

First a bit of history: during the breakup of the USSR in the ‘90s, the Ukraine was left with many Soviet nuclear missiles on its territory. Russia guaranteed that Ukrainian sovereignty and borders would be honored so Ukraine allowed the removal of the nuclear weapons. So much for Russian guarantees.

Let’s see if we can put this war in layman’s terms so that we can all understand what Ukraine is having to endure. It’s like you and your neighbor have drilled a well together and have agreed that the well’s water will be shared even though the well is on his property. Years go by and your neighbor decides that he not only doesn’t want to share the water anymore, he wants your property so he has to get you to move. So he cuts off your water and then starts spraying gasoline onto your yard and igniting it. Your other neighbors are willing to give you some water and some of their gasoline for a backfire to save your house as long as none of it goes over the fence as they are also afraid of the crazy guy next door. So without being able to strike back you’re left destroying your property and depending on terrified neighbors while the aggressor goes to the gas station for more fuel. That’s today’s Ukraine, depending on the West for the weapons needed to stop the Russian invaders and getting those weapons as long as they promise to not fire them into Russian territory. Yes, it’s as ludicrous as it sounds. So far the Ukrainians are putting up a tremendous fight. Russia, in 100 days, has lost as many soldiers as it did in 10 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

No Gladstone elitist here but government actions hide the true cost of fossil fuel use. If consumers had to pay for the projected costs of fossil fuel induced climate change gas would be much more expensive. Contrary to Carlton Ballowe’s letter of June 1, Biden’s administration is not discouraging fossil fuel use but promoting it by pushing the cost of climate change into the future. We can do better. According to the US government only 28% of US driving is to and from work. I suspect a lot of that could be carpooled but the other 72% is optional. There is plenty of room to push down the price of fuel. Do better and pocket the difference.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone

Families must fix problems

Another school shooting and we again wrongly look to the Federal Government to find solutions. Why do “We the Parents” look to a corrupt Washington elite to mandate corrective actions? The answer is simple. We sense we are the cause. At a time earlier in this century, for reasons I don’t remember, I plotted a graph of divorces and “out of wedlock” birth rates. Later I added “mass killings.” I had found that until 1970, the three lines were flat. Beginning in 1970, all three lines climbed rapidly and seemed to keep climbing. The divorce rate, the “out of wedlock” birth rate and a resulting mass killings appear to be related. If this relationship is correct then it is not the federal government, but we the people, who are responsible.

What happened in 1970? Were there prelude events in the decades before? Was the absence of drafted fathers fighting in Vietnam, home one year and gone the next, the cause of the broken family? Did legislation in the “Great Society” programs add to the problem? Why is it always boys and men causing the killings? Had the repeated absences of fathers left a void in the family and changed the roles and responsibilities of mothers? Has family become “day care”?

Do we turn to government for the solution because we sense that the failure of the family is the cause? Have we departed so far from our family-centered Christian heritage that we don’t want to know what has to be done? Even if we accept the mandates of government, we are not relieved of our responsibilities for God’s gift to us. I would hold that this is the issue that is before us, not legislation. For our children, “We the Parents” must rise to our American family heritage.

BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen