Reflecting on a year of war

This morning marks a year of Putin’s unnecessary war on Ukraine and yesterday we learned he’s also threatening Moldova. I’m afraid his danger to the survival of the human race will have to be addressed without remorse at some point. Best if a Russian took care of that rather soon.

Even today there is no threat to Russia from the West. Putin should be looking east as China covets Russia’s natural resources. Perhaps Xi is playing that card. He will help Russia and the West exhaust themselves by arming Russia. And to demonstrate the power of consistent lying, it appears that most Russians today believe he attacked to protect Russia from Ukraine, a laughable lie turned into a nightmare for an entire country. Beware the liar. Beware Putin. Beware Donald Trump. Beware Fox News.

Since I live very close to the CSX James River railroad line, I’m very pleased to note that the Republicans have suddenly discovered railroad safety needs. In the last few years I’ve noticed the number of tank cars on that line have increased markedly. Now many of them are carrying liquefied natural gas in the deodorized state. My neighbors and I in and around the town of Gladstone wouldn’t even know there was a leak until the gas found a source of ignition. By then it’s a bit late.

The Ohio rail disaster occurred at least partially because politicians, including Donald Trump, protected the railroad industry from needed safety regulations while those corporations made billions in profits.

I would also like to remind readers that we can express our displeasure of Chinese government actions whenever we are shopping. Look at the label; if it says “Made in China”, don’t buy.

I have stated before that knowledge of history may help prevent repeating the same mistake. I discovered a great example. In the Crimean War (1850’s) Russia went to war to steal territory on its southern border. According to Wikipedia it took the then Russian Empire decades to recover from that disastrous war. Sound familiar?

Finally this week I’d like to salute the best two Presidents of my lifetime. Both Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden have made me proud. Jimmy Carter avoided war while in office and he alerted us to climate change. His post Presidency period showed a man of action serving all humanity. Joe Biden’s Presidential history is still being written but shows great promise. Way to go, Joe.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Some questions for you, Ron

According to Ron DeSantis Florida is the state where “woke” goes to die. Perhaps a better way of putting it is Florida is the place that history and reality go to die. His objection to an AP Black History course is essentially saying you can’t love your country and know its real history at the same time.

But then distorting history is something Southerners know something about. You find it in the notion of the Lost Cause and the characterization of the Civil War as the War Between the States. It wasn’t really about slavery, it was simply the brave Southern states resisting the cruel Federal Government. The slaves were well fed, well taken care of, happy folks who had just been lucky enough to immigrate to the US without having to pay for their passage.

And then there is the curious notion that he is going to use “anti-woke” as a way to win the Presidential election in 2024. Why is a citizen in Minnesota or Oregon going to care about this? Is his campaign slogan going to be the ‘South Will Rise Again’? Does DeSantis have any thoughts on Ukraine, the Federal Budget, global warming? Is he running to be the President of only white people?

Of course, distorting history is a big thing these days. We just learned that right after Fox News called the election for Biden that, in the weeks following, viewers stopped watching Fox News in droves. Murdock, Hannity, Carlson and Ingram were in a tizzy, and they concluded the only way forward was to embrace Trump’s lie about the election and specifically blame Dominion voting machines. Dominion was not amused and has sued Fox News and with the release of a number of emails it looks like they have a pretty good case.

So, think about, Fox joined Trump to overthrow the government because they had to protect their bottom line. Does it matter to you that you were played and lied to? Their next move is probably to edit the Capital Police tapes to show that the January 6th rioters were roaming the halls of the Capital trying to find Nancy Pelosi and tell her what a good job she was doing. As Thomas Friedman just wrote “Fox News is to journalism what the Mafia is to capitalism-same genre, but a morally corrupt perversion of the real thing.”

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman