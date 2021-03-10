Letters to the Editor for March 11

Hardly a magnificent sum. Forty percent of American workers make less than $40,000 a year.

Their well-being continues to get more precarious. The pandemic, global warming, health care costs and child care costs, the exorable march of automation have all contributed. They need support. The conservative philosophy is that government should not provide this support. But you would be hard-pressed to find somebody in this country that was not getting some kind of government support. Corporations and the rich certainly do. We even continue to subsidize fossil fuels.

Whitney Phillips in a new book entitled “Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” argues that the reason we do not have a stronger social safety net is racial animus. Some of the money would go to “those people.”

If the Democrats do manage to raise the minimum wage it will be a political win for them. In recent years they have lost support from working people and have become the party of professionals and the well-educated. But even if they succeed, I would argue don’t stop there.

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman