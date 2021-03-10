Letters to the Editor for March 11

Why I wear the mask
My two-year old grandchild lives in Stuarts Draft, and I haven’t seen him since Christmas.
Why? Because both his parents are essential workers, and I’m a “late in life” grandma who wants to remain spry and active at least until he graduates from high school. I’m pretty healthy, so getting sick with COVID-19 at my age probably wouldn’t kill me, but it could wreck my long-term health. My younger sister had the virus last April, and although she wasn’t that sick, she had terrible joint pains for months afterward, no longer runs, and says food still doesn’t taste right.
So I’m being careful. I don’t go to indoor events, (I am lucky/old enough to be retired), try to stay six feet away when outdoors around other people, and I wear my masks. I know that a good mask (well-fitted, at least 3 layers) protects me, but also protects the store clerks, other shoppers, or whomever else I interact with when I’m in public.
A couple of my friends from our (now suspended) church choir meet up once in a while for walks, and we stay a few feet apart and wear our masks outdoors. When I go to the grocery store, where I’m going to be inside for an hour or so, I wear two masks; a disposable type surgical mask, (which they sell at most grocery stores) and a cloth mask over that. This is what the CDC is recommending now; they say two well-fitted masks will filter out 95% of viruses.
I don’t shop at stores where mask-wearing isn’t required of employees and customers.
When I’m fully vaccinated, I’m still going to wear my masks indoors and outdoors in public places. Although the shot will protect me from getting sick, I could still have been exposed, and have virus in my nose or throat. Talking or (heaven forbid) sneezing could spread it to un-vaccinated bystanders. Until we’re all immunized, we need to be considerate of our neighbors.
DALE DEL PRIORE
Afton
Raising the minimum wage within range
A $15 minimum wage is the issue of the hour. In many ways it is a bit of a distraction for there are a lot of ways working people and working families need help in our country and the minimum wage is just one.
According to labor statistics, only 3% of workers actually receive the minimum wage and they are mostly teenagers and they are mostly in food service. The average hourly wage in Virginia is in the mid-$17 range and the average in Nelson County is in the mid-$16 range. Many large corporations including Amazon and Costco are waking up to the idea that they need to pay their workforce more. But keep in mind that working a full-time job at $15 only comes out to $32,000 a year.
Hardly a magnificent sum. Forty percent of American workers make less than $40,000 a year.
Their well-being continues to get more precarious. The pandemic, global warming, health care costs and child care costs, the exorable march of automation have all contributed. They need support. The conservative philosophy is that government should not provide this support. But you would be hard-pressed to find somebody in this country that was not getting some kind of government support. Corporations and the rich certainly do. We even continue to subsidize fossil fuels.
Whitney Phillips in a new book entitled “Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” argues that the reason we do not have a stronger social safety net is racial animus. Some of the money would go to “those people.”
If the Democrats do manage to raise the minimum wage it will be a political win for them. In recent years they have lost support from working people and have become the party of professionals and the well-educated. But even if they succeed, I would argue don’t stop there.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Which side are you on? It started as political correctness and we laughed it off because it just seemed like an inconsequential word game that made the players look foolish. Then the name calling started. Those of us who don’t always buy into groupthink were first described as “politically incorrect”; then we became “trailer trash”, “deplorables”, “insurrectionist”, and “Neanderthals.” There seems to be a pattern of escalation in the name calling that begins with marginalization and ends with dehumanization.
I guess this is how the left justifies their two tier justice system where Antifa rioters are released on their own recognizance and have their charges dropped while conservatives are held without bail in solitary confinement. Need I remind you of Hillary having an investigation into blatant obstruction of justice quickly and quietly swept under the rug while Trump is hounded for years with investigations into bogus allegations for which there was never any evidence?
Politically correct leftists now control all the levers of government and have enlisted the oligarchs that control the media to suppress all opposing views. Their ability to spread propaganda and stifle dissent is unlimited. Drunk on this new power they’ve gone full blown insane with the “cancel culture.”
It’s no longer amusing; lives are being ruined. They’ve “cancelled” conservatives, our Founders, authors, columnist, bloggers, statues; even the president. In short, if you’re not a leftist, they’re coming for you, soon. Just a few years ago the Obamas were applauded for reading Dr. Seuss to children; today those books are being electronically burned.
The good news is leftist are exposing themselves for who they really are. Throughout history, the people burning books or otherwise suppressing independent thought have always been on the side of evil. Conservatives are the only group resisting the “cancel culture.” Which side are you on?
CARLTON BALLOWE,
Faber
Where is the injustice?
Carlton Ballowe’s letter of Feb. 25 starts with a flattering description of our Founding Fathers and then, using his own definitions, asserts that it is possible to be honorable and an insurrectionist. He cites a Thomas Jefferson quote “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”
Ballowe goes on to say, “We have two choices; speak out and be labeled an insurrectionist or cower in a corner. I’ve decided to speak out and wear their invectives as a badge of honor.”
What is this injustice that has become law so that resistance is duty? Mr. Ballowe is speaking out in favor of the mob that rioted to try to stop the certification of an election. Trump appointee Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said this election was “the most secure” in U.S. history. After having Trump allegations of fraud investigated, Trump’s own attorney general said the Justice Department was unable to find any evidence of voter fraud that might change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Not one county, state or federal agency, no one except Trump and his close allies, have alleged any fraud. Former President Trump went so far as to file suit to try to overturn elections where he had lost. He filed dozens of suits and all the cases were dismissed by the courts. Trump appointee, Federal Appeals Court Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote, “Free fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
Trump appointee, Federal District Judge Brett H. Ludwig, dismissed a lawsuit filed by former President Trump that sought to throw out the election results in Wisconsin saying, “A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred.”
He wrote, “This Court has allowed plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits.” In over a dozen cases judges ruled against Trump because of no evidence and no specific allegations of wrongdoing.
Is this an injustice? Does losing an election and then being unable to get a judge at any level to overturn the results make it a “duty” for a mob to riot in our nation’s Capitol, cause the death of five people, murder a police officer and seek to murder members of Congress? This mob are the people Mr. Ballowe is “speaking out” to support.
THOMAS PROULX,
Afton