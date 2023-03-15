Overcoming scleroderma

I have a rare autoimmune disease known as scleroderma that affects connective tissue and the vascular system by producing excessive collagen. It is a chronic disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissue. No one knows what causes it and there is no cure.

For 23 years I felt so isolated because I never knew another person with scleroderma, until two of my closest girlfriends decided to raise awareness of the disease.

I have the most amazing friends. Suzanne Raine and Margaret Ann White from Amherst took it upon themselves to educate the public by bringing awareness of this disease during an Amherst Woman’s Club meeting. They held the first “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” walk in 2019, raising over $10,000 with 83 people walking at Sweet Briar College’s indoor track. In 2020 this walk raised $16,000 (including a check for $5,000) and had 80 walkers.

Two days after this walk the Covid-19 shutdowns hit and we didn’t have another walk until March 4, 2023. The turnout for the 2023 walk was over 100 people raising almost $16,000. The largest donation we received at the 2023 walk was $500.

I now know that there are others out there like me, struggling with a life-threatening disease that wreaks havoc on our bodies. Misdiagnosis is common. My friend Audrey has a type of scleroderma known as morphea, my new friend Meghan has the type known as diffuse and I have limited (or CREST). Jokingly, we have formed our own little 3-person club we call the “Sclero Sistahs.”

Positive attitudes and humor are what help us to deal day to day with this crippling disease. And we never would have known each other if it weren’t for Suzanne and Margaret Ann. I am truly blessed.

CAT BRANDELL

Amherst

The ‘retribution’ campaign

So, on Saturday March 4th, at CPAC Trump said, channeling his best Old Testament prophet, “I am your retribution.” On the same day, Marianne Williamson said “It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear.”

If those are my two choices I am going with Williamson. And then there is DeSantis down in Florida who will write laws to make you think like he does and take away your books if you don’t. Kind of makes Biden the safe reasonable choice.

For Republicans the question is can DeSantis defeat Trump? Is DeSantis simply Trump without the conspiracy theories and the name calling? He is making inroads but is still pretty far behind. He’s got Fox News on his side and the Republican establishment certainly doesn’t want to go down in defeat again with Trump. If the recent craziness at CPAC is any indication, though, the base is still solidly with Trump.

He is going to be indicted for multiple crimes this summer. Will that make a difference? If two impeachments didn’t stop him probably not. If Trump loses the nomination its going break the Republican Party beyond repair, if he gets the nomination and loses again then January 6th will look like a field trip and if he wins in 2024 it means he has pulled off a hostile takeover of the United States. “I am your retribution” will be what he does to us.

Meanwhile Jerome Powell goes before Congress and Elizabeth Warren, remember her, asks him is the Fed going to throw a couple million people out of their jobs so he can get the economy working right? I think the American people are very afraid. They are afraid of losing their jobs, they are afraid they don’t have enough money to put enough gas in their car to get to work, they are afraid their children will grow up and do worse than they did, they are afraid they won’t be able to pay their school loans or their medical bills if they get sick. They are even afraid of the weather.

You can lecture them all you want about cultural and historical literacy and the right gender pronouns, but it doesn’t put any money in their pocket. They don’t want revenge; they want to get ahead.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

‘Chumps’ and the news

First, what is a “chump?” Macmillian defines a chump as “a stupid person who is easily tricked.” Delightful synonyms are “halfwit,” “dunce,” and “nincompoop” among others. Today one can describe a “chump” as one who is still listening to “Fox News” for anything other than a laugh or two. It is amazing to me that they are still on the air for they have completely discredited themselves.

In sworn testimony for the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox, Murdock himself admitted they knew the whole “stolen election” story was a Trump lie. Those who still believe that story or Fox News in general are obviously easily tricked chumps.

The “chumps” should know that thousands of bots have been discovered on social media praising Trump and denigrating his competitors in the 2024 election. I’m guessing the Russians are behind them but that is only a guess. Be discerning in your information sources.

On the other side of the political aisle, President Biden has unveiled a budget that will trim the national debt and address the nation’s infrastructure deficiencies while providing additional benefits to common Americans. The President and the Democrats are working for the country while the Republicans seem confused about how to even start being useful.

They are totally against any tax increase for those making over $400,000 per year even if that money would help the country and most Americans. Even more concerning is the refusal of the Republican House of Representatives to raise the debt ceiling and pay the bills the government has already incurred. If the Republicans cause an American debt default, the economy will tank, prices will spike higher, the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency will be threatened, and American prestige will be severely damaged.

This would be Putin’s (or Xi’s) dream come true. Let it be known that Joe Biden is endeavoring to bring greater prosperity to the American people and our allies while the Republicans are driving us towards disaster. I wish I could write that differently but those are the choices. What do you want?

I’m happy to say it again. Way to go, Joe!!

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone