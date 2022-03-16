Letters to the editor for March 17

Trump and Putin

two of a kind It seems in the bowels of our government there is a hesitancy to call what the Russians are doing in Ukraine a “war crime.” I say this whole war is an unnecessary crime against the nation and people of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin should be tried in the International Court of Justice and if convicted, punished.

Putin states he started this war to remove the threat of Ukraine to Russia’s national security. Since there is absolutely no evidence that Ukraine had any intention at all of threatening Russia in any manner Putin’s excuse is a non-starter. I still believe Putin attacked Ukraine because he feared an advanced westernized democratic country bordering his own stagnating autocratic regime.

Through international actions punishing Russian for its war the ruble has lost about 50% of its value in two weeks. While Americans are moaning because prices are up 7% in a year the Russians have seen their prices almost double in a month. So far the Russian police have had little trouble in controlling the few thousand citizens demonstrating against the war. So it appears that the citizenry of Russia will accept being impoverished to appease their crazy leader.

This shows one of the great dangers to a country in forsaking a democratic government ruled by law and submitting to the whims of an authoritarian leader. These leaders don’t care. Vladimir Putin doesn’t care what happens to the people of Ukraine or the finances of millions of Russians today just like Donald Trump didn’t care what happened to the health of millions of Americans as the coronavirus spread through the land.

How many thousands died while Trump lied? Then he tried to destroy our democracy with his 2020 election lies. He must not get another chance to finish that job. Trump hasn’t changed and probably can’t; just like Putin, he must be right and will subject the citizenry to the misery of the damned to prove it. Putin has outlawed all the media that isn’t spreading his propaganda. He knows an honest media is the best way to alert the populace to the dangers of an autocratic leader.

As we cheer on the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom we should also salute those in the US who are fighting to retain their voting rights in the face of the Trumpian efforts to steal them away. We know Americans can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Where did it

all go wrong? What has happened to my country? What happened to the greatest nation on earth? Nation threats of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have always been before us. But never before have we allowed the leader of Russia to say “Boo” and our leaders then kneel behind him and kiss. We have been here before.

We historically remember it as “Pearl Harbor.” There are still some of us who do remember “Air Raid Wardens, car blackout lights and black-out window curtains,” gold star flags in the windows along our streets, and our fathers gone to war.

Have the descendants of the “Greatest Generation” forgotten the honor their ancestors placed upon their country? It is one thing to be careful and not cause a problem but, it is another to have preamble today’s decisions with the Executive Orders and Commander-in-Chief military decisions that have lowered international respect for our country. The deliberate opening of our southern border, the termination of our energy self-reliance and the disgrace of Afghanistan have stained the honor rendered by generations past. The corruption of our Federal Government is so extensive it has been transcribed to literature. These are not lost on our adversaries.

The Washington Establishment has been seeking this supreme station of ruling power over the American people since 1912. We are now subjects of a political party ruling Establishment which is making legislative decisions intended to foster party power not the best interest of the American people. The Establishment has a problem as shown in the 2021 Virginia election. The American people know the honor and responsibilities of their heritage. They, not political parties, were to govern.

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

Club has made

Nelson a better place I am writing in response to the article titled “New Oakland Museum exhibit shows garden club tended community,” published on March 9, 2022.

In light of everything that has been going on in the world, it makes me happy to see things that integrate and bring the community together instead of driving it apart. Community activities like the gardening club allow members of the county to interact with one another, free from the ties of daily tasks. In encouraging Nelson residents to spend time together outside of a political or work-related setting, we can form friendships and unity that extends into how we treat one another every day.

This club also motivates Nelson County residents to go outside and interact with and appreciate the beautiful land we live on. Along with enjoying time outside, participants can develop a practical skill that allows them to feed themselves, mentally relax, and help sustain our environment. The club also supports the county by providing donations, volunteering, and offering scholarships, further helping the people in our community. I am very glad to see the 87-year-old club getting recognition for the ways it has helped connect and further our community, and hope it continues to thrive despite the tensions unfolding in our country and world as a whole.

SYDNEY KISER

Nellysford

Too much information doesn’t equal truth “Truth” can be quite an interesting concept if one reflects on it for a moment.

Think about it. What exactly is truth? Where is it located? Where do we find it? What role does it play in our daily life? One thing is for certain. There are many ‘sources’ out there telling us every day and every evening that they have the truth!

How many times in a week does one find a story proclaiming that ‘their’ experts have discovered the truth about one thing or another?! Especially in our times of the internet and major media organizations, we are bombarded with what is being called the ‘truth’ all day and every day. It can be overwhelming. The only ‘truth’ that one can trust completely, without any doubt whatsoever, is the truth that one experiences personally, in their daily life. Now that narrows things down quite a bit!

And based on that firm foundation we move forward, integrating our personal experiences with those of our family and friends who we have established a solid foundation of trust in, that only comes about through time and relationships. And it is only from there that we can even begin, should we

choose, to evaluate anything that is offered to us from complete strangers.

I mention the above with the hope that the wonderful men and women of Nelson County will reflect on the subject. I have.

And I have concluded that most of what is being fed to us from all sources

from mainstream everything has very little value to me personally. Republican, Democrat? Their stories blend into a maze of confusion relative to my common sense. And common sense is what we ‘earn’ and establish from our personal, completely trustworthy, experiences through time and

relationships of our family and friends.

So if you ever feel overwhelmed or maybe confused with so much information coming your way, maybe you would profit by just ‘turning it all off’!!! Family, friends, personal history and experience. That is all we truly need. Most of everything else may be used as cheap entertainment.

In gratitude,

ROBERT D. GUBISCH

Faber

The costs of war As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, now we have the Ukrainian War that with some miscalculations could turn into World War III. The U.S. and Europe face a serious dilemma. If Russia destroys Ukraine with significant loss of life, nobody will believe or trust the West again or anything they say about freedom, self-determination and the rule of law. So, they must support Ukraine but by how much is the question.

No matter your political viewpoints you must be outraged that this is happening. This is reminiscent of World War II and the bloodlands of Eastern Europe. A British poet wrote that the easiest way to kill a man was to put him down somewhere in the 20th Century and wait a little bit.

But for Americans, it always comes down to how much is this going to cost me. How much this is going to cost me is the relentless fact of life in America. If we cut off Russian oil exports we might put a swift end to the war, but gas could go much higher, and it is already at $4 a gallon. It puts the average American who must commute to work in a bind. Support the Ukrainians or have enough money to go to work.

It is putting the Republicans in a bind, too. Support Trump’s love affair with Putin or find their inner Ronald Reagan. Lately they have come down on the side of Reagan and support continued assistance to Ukraine. Some Fox News people still channel their inner quisling. Their product is dissension. Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about Ukraine. As you know, Trump is a throw it against the wall and see if it sticks kind of guy. Another thing that isn’t sticking is his social media app Truth Social.

The Ukrainian war is going to dominate 2022. For one thing the world has to figure out how to transition to renewable energy if we can’t count on our current energy mix. We thought we had turned a corner and things were going to get back to normal. The joke is on us as normal doesn’t exist anymore.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman