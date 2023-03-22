Editorial on vaccines missed the mark

The editorial titled “Anti-vaccine movement is dangerous” republished in the Nelson County Times March 9, misses the obvious. The United States Government is responsible for the fact “that more parents are reluctant to have their children vaccinated...” stated in the first paragraph of the editorial.

Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University, began his testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Feb. 28, 2023 “The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States Government.”

Representative Nancy Mace on Feb. 8, 2023 told the House Oversight Committee she developed asthma, tremors, and occasional heart pain after the second COVID shot. She stated “Twitter worked overtime to suppress accurate COVID information.” Former Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde testified “We received legal demands to remove content from the platform from the US Government.”

Rasmussen Reports published the results of a poll on Jan. 2, 2023 which found that 49 percent of American adults believe it is likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths. In the same poll, 28 percent of adults said they personally know someone whose death they think may have been caused by the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

The vast majority of parents believe that COVID-19 vaccines for young children recommended by the US Government are unnecessary and dangerous. Thus other childhood vaccines have also lost credibility among some parents.

DAVID WHITE, Roseland

Rematch looks likely

Back in 2021 and most of 2022, people dreaded the idea that the 2024 election would be a repeat of Trump vs Biden. They said not that again, don’t make us repeat that, haven’t we gone beyond that. Lately it not only looks inevitable, but desirable.

We know Trump is running and the only thing he is running on seems to be revenge. It is not an exaggeration to say if you vote against him in 2024 he might use the government to get back at you. But there are a few things in his way, chief among them Ron DeSantis, who seems to be Trump on most issues but not as scary.

Fox News also seems to have turned against him, although that decision might come back to haunt them. And then there is the possibility of multiple indictments. Will he have to interrupt campaigning to testify at multiple trials? If he is convicted, can he still be President would be an interesting legal question?

We are pretty sure Biden is running. Biden has turned out to be a very progressive centrist politician and a fairly successful President. I know there are some of you out there who are saying in what universe is Biden a successful President. But you have to accept the fact there is a substantial plurality of our citizens, not only Democrats, Independents and Republicans, who believe Trump must be prevented from being President again, which means Biden is naturally the means to that end. And those same people would be unsure anybody else could do the job.

But he is 80 years old. Actuary tables say he has got eight more years. So, we have to cross our fingers and hope he makes it and makes it with his wits about him. Also, he is not dumping Kamala Harris so you have to accept that she could become President.

Of course, if Trump isn’t the nominee, never mind. It’s anybody’s guess who the next President will be.

LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman

No praising this time

Well, this week the pendulum swings. For weeks now you’ve heard nothing but praise for the Biden administrations’ many accomplishments from this writer. But this week is different.

First, why did the Biden administration approve the Willow Project in Alaska? The planet is already cooking in fossil fuel wastes and the LAST thing we need is the atmospheric wastes of 600 million barrels more. That oil is part of the strategic petroleum reserve and should remain untapped. In the past 60 years Louisiana’s winters have come to Virginia. What will the next 60 years bring, Louisiana in Maine and a Virginia that looks like South Texas?

Next, I’m very aggravated that the US Air Force had a $10 million dollar drone over the Black Sea with absolutely no protection at all. The Russian fighter pilot downed that drone without firing a shot and got away with it. The USAF was left standing around like a bunch of dunces while the Russians scurried out to retrieve what ever they could of the craft. I’m sure their suppliers, the Iranians, will have everything that was salvaged by next week and six months from now will be mass producing this weapon for Russia.

If we are going to use these drones near rouge states we need big operational changes. First the drones should be protected, second it should be capable of blowing itself up rather than be captured whole, and third, the USAF should have fighter-bombers ready to reduce whatever pieces are noticeable into stamp-sized bits by gunfire or bombs. Now the USAF is considering abandoning the international air space over the Black Sea to the Russians. Xi will be congratulating Putin next week. What are we getting for the $860 BILLION defense budget?

Protection of our surveillance drones in international air space is a perfect reason to ask for Ukrainian or Moldovian airport landing rights for US fighter aircraft.

Next, why did the Fed and FDIC completely bail out the rich, anti-regulation libertarian depositors at Silicon Valley Bank? Looks like socialism for the rich to me.

And finally, when will the DOJ bring Trump to trial? I cannot even think about the foot-dragging DOJ these days without getting my blood pressure up. This grifter, this piece of garbage tried to destroy our government and instigated a mob attack on the Capitol in which people defending our system died. Yet he remains free.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone