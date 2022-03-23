Letters to the editor for March 23

Look at the glass half full

Here in Shipman, we walk every morning. To our west is Naked Mountain; the sun sets it ablaze as it comes up and if there are fast moving clouds light and dark will race over it. At the pond, steam fog floats up. The rest of the world seems distant.

Putin isn’t going to bomb Shipman, but he will bomb Charlottesville in part because of the National Ground Intelligence Center north of the city. That we are even thinking that could happen is incredible. But a good description of the last number of years would be that the unthinkable becomes reality.

Today is March 11th and regular gas at the Chicken Shack is $4.23 a gallon. Before this is published it will probably go higher and if blaming Biden is your thing go for it, but you will be wide of the mark. The price of oil is set globally and drilling more right now would not do a thing except produce more profit for the oil and gas industry. And remember 20 billion of our tax dollars still go to subsidize those industries every year.

Although Russia’s economy is small compared to China and us, the war in Ukraine is going to raise the price of everything. Talk about supply chain disruptions. For instance, a third of the wheat in the world is grown in Ukraine and Russia; Russia accounts for 40% of the fertilizer produced in the world and a lot of portfolios will take a beating because Russia was an emerging market and a favorite with investors. And laundering Russian money was about the only thing left for the UK to do.

So, beware of anybody with easy answers. If you really want the world to really go to hell in a handbasket bring back Donald Trump. Or if you have a real sense of humor have Rick Scott set your tax rate. It is not true that all politicians lie to you, but they all do fudge things a little bit. Politicians tell stories. If you pardon my French it is just one damn thing after another.

We are going to keep walking every morning. You might be thinking like (famous boxer) Roberto Duran “no mas.” I suggest that you need “to keep on pushing, you can’t stop now, move up a little higher some way, somehow.”

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

War crimes in plain sight

Well, now we have it straight. Putin and his cronies don’t like being called “war criminals” just like Trump and his cronies don’t like being called “treasonous insurrectionists.” We’ll let the Trump accusation ride for the moment but looking at Putin’s state terrorism in Ukraine the description “war crimes” is right on. To this day I have not heard of one Ukrainian soldier firing into Russian territory nor have I heard that Ukraine had any intention of militarily threatening Russia.

So Ukraine was no threat to Russia except in becoming an advanced Western democratic country but that was enough to scare rational thought completely out of Putin’s skull. And what a war he has tried to fight! For all practical purposes his soldiers want no part of it so they stand off from Ukrainian forces and destroy the civilian infrastructure, roads, homes, hospitals, etc. and the civilians themselves with long range artillery and missiles. Russian soldiers appear to be demoralized and poorly supplied: the army of a dictator who only values himself.

On one point I do agree with this despicable human being. While he certainly should be labeled a “war criminal” there are many more who should have received that designation over my lifetime and some of them have resided in our capital. But at present President Biden is doing his best to contain this war and if he and the other global leaders manage to do that while not destroying the Ukrainians’ ability to defend themselves we should praise them.

Wars are a lot easier to start than end but ending it should be everyone’s goal now. As we support Ukraine we should also demonstrate that we are not attempting to injure the Russian citizen; their president’s actions are solely responsible for their hardships. They should know the sanctions that harm the common man will be lifted when Putin ends his war.

And finally, speaking of wars, when will Trumpian federal, state, and local officials end their war on the voters of America? The Trumpians have not begun to slaughter those that would vote against them but have in many states made it more difficult for citizens to vote or legislated partisan electoral bodies that would disregard the votes they didn’t like. Texas Trumpians seem to be leading the charge into the Putinistic future. Real Americans can do a lot better than that.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone