Letters to the Editor for March 25

Now I want to know why it is that so many citizens think they can break the speeding laws? Since I last wrote I’ve made two round-trips from Amherst to C-ville on U.S. 29 and I can say that speeding is almost universal in the populace. I set my cruise on 60 (the speed limit) and in all of that driving I passed 3 vehicles and one of those was a tractor. I was passed by everyone else and some blasted by at speeds that must have been above 80. I also saw not a single vehicle pulled over by the police. It is a mistake that the police will give a 5-10 mph cushion; where else in the society do you find that? Try to knock 10-20% off your tax bill as a rounding error and observe the response of the IRS. Try to walk off with an additional 10-20% of green beans or cheese at Food Lion. If our roads are going to have speed limits lets enforce the law and not encourage the outlaws.