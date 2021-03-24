Letters to the Editor for March 25

Strengthening voting rights an important task
The COVID Relief Bill is now law. Biden’s approach is a bottom-up rather than a top-down. It is very progressive. But what is the next most important initiative in Biden’s agenda and is it important enough to do away with the filibuster or find a way around it? As important as immigration and fixing our ailing infrastructure, the most important bill is HR 1, the reform and strengthening of voting rights.
Simply put, the Republican Party does not want you to vote if you vote for Democrats. If you are Black or brown, poor, or elderly, they figure they can stop you or make it very hard for you to vote. Why? Don’t they support the democratic process?
Since Johnson passed the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965 and since Reagan used the so-called “southern strategy” the Republican Party has become whiter ‘til now it is 80% white. Combine that with the frequent embrace of “conspiracy theories,” the party increasing becomes a minority party that can only win elections by suppressing the vote. Even their main reason for these laws is a conspiracy theory since it is based on voting fraud that does not exist and on an election that was stolen. These are lies plain and simple.
Of course, the Republicans will be against it. But there will be other objections that mostly center around the fact that voting laws have mostly be left to the states to the point we have 50 ways to vote rather than one. It is precisely because we need a national standard for voting that HR 1 should be passed. But how will we find a way?
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman
Death of pipeline leaves ‘zombie easements’
More than seven months after the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was canceled, over a thousand landowners along the ACP’s 600-mile path continue to be plagued by “zombie easements” — legal agreements which live on long after the project for which they were obtained was killed.
The 50-foot-wide about permanent easements severely restrict what the property owners can do with their land, and the 75-foot-wide temporary easements now lack a clear end-date as well. Both impair landowners’ ability to sell their land, and burden their peace of mind since the company could transfer the easements to another company at any time.
Dominion spokespersons have stated that the company does not intend to voluntarily release the easements and has not ruled out transferring the easements to another party, saying only it “…has no plans to do so at this time.” Dominion’s stance places a severe, continuing and unwarranted burden on properties with zombie easements.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) must act to solve these problems because it awarded the essential certificate of “public convenience and necessity” that opened the door to Atlantic’s use of eminent domain. Property owners on the pipeline’s path faced a no-win situation; besieged by powerful corporations with huge financial and legal resources, most landowners chose to grant easements because they knew that, in the end, the court would condemn their land anyway.
In a recent letter to FERC, Friends of Nelson detailed the problems caused by zombie easements and asked the agency to order Dominion (aka ACP, LLC) to contact all affected landowners about specific steps they will take to resolve the zombie easements problem.
The full Friends of Nelson letter can be found at friendsofnelson.com.
DOUG WELLMAN, Lovingston
(Editor’s note: Wellman is president of Friends of Nelson)
An opposing view
Regarding recent news about the proposed agricultural complex in Amherst, I didn’t see any opposing views in the article.
You know they are always there! I do object.
I looked at the Chatham facility website. They call themselves a nonprofit. How are they funded? Farmers get enough federal subsidies, and already have services through cooperative extensions.
Also, it’s obvious this facility is about raising stock animals, not vegetables. Sustainability? We should be moving away from beef and pipelines. How about an enlightened attitude on future agricultural trends? Events? Tractor pulling, horse barrel racing? That is not a natural behavior in horses and encourages injury. Rodeos? Does Junior really need to learn to rope a calf?
Yes, we eat animals, but let’s not use them for entertainment. Dig deeper, and yes, I am writing my representatives.
WENDY BRUBAKER, Monroe
Is this what Democrats want?
We have forgotten that our Founders’ concept of our nation was to be one governed by its people, not an autocratic ruling cabal. Do Virginia Democrats really want higher gasoline prices, a tarnished international standing because of “open borders” and “HR 1?” Have Virginians forgotten that it was our Founders’ intention that the citizens of Virginia, not Washington based political parties, were to elect their representatives in the Congress and the president?
The Constitutional provision that “No Capitation, or other direct, Tax shall be laid, unless in proportion to the Census or enumeration herein before directed to be taken” was the underlying taxation/representation premise in the creation of the House of Representatives and it’s unique authority with regard to fiscal legislation. The 16th Amendment removed this fundamental taxation based representation relationship. The Senate was to provide equal representation of each state in the Congress consistent with the concept of sovereign state equality regardless of population. The 17th Amendment allowed political parties to replace the states in the Senate. The Electoral College blended these two different election values to elect a president to be both a military commander-in-chief and leader of the executive branch. The 1937 threat of “Packing the Supreme Court”, by the then elected administration, ended the Constitutionally prescribed “Enumerated Powers” limitations upon the federal government. We saw the threat and instructed Supreme Court silence again in 2020.
Today, those elected to the Congress follow the instructions of their respective political party, not the will of their citizen constituents. The national political party controlled state governments do nothing on behalf of their citizens to restore the citizen’s ability to exercise their responsibility to govern. Virginians must step up and make their voices heard by their elected state leadership and thence into the halls of Congress.
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen
Unhappy Republicans and speedsters
Well, folks, the UN’s 2021 World Happiness Report came out this past week and the good news is that the U.S. moved up in the ranking significantly. In 2021 we moved from 18th place to 14th even amid the devastating calamity of the virus. I can think of a single change that might have helped the U.S. population envision a better time ahead. Mr. Dark Cloud is down in Florida licking his wounds, out of the news and away from a position of power.
But we also know who it is that is bucking this happiness trend in the old US of A, the Republicans. They are unhappy because too many of you voted in the last election and they are working very hard to fix that. It is hilarious that they are alleging citizens are voting multiple times when anyone with eyes can readily see that getting Americans to vote even once takes millions in advertising and enticement. One of their dearest members, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, has called an “all hands on deck” alert to stop the advancement of voting rights among those he considers unfit to participate. And that’s everyone who isn’t the splitting image of the face he sees in the mirror. While several Republican state legislatures are working hard to limit voting opportunity and rights, I’m proud to be a Virginian where voting rights are being expanded. We elected good people and they are working for all of us.
Now I want to know why it is that so many citizens think they can break the speeding laws? Since I last wrote I’ve made two round-trips from Amherst to C-ville on U.S. 29 and I can say that speeding is almost universal in the populace. I set my cruise on 60 (the speed limit) and in all of that driving I passed 3 vehicles and one of those was a tractor. I was passed by everyone else and some blasted by at speeds that must have been above 80. I also saw not a single vehicle pulled over by the police. It is a mistake that the police will give a 5-10 mph cushion; where else in the society do you find that? Try to knock 10-20% off your tax bill as a rounding error and observe the response of the IRS. Try to walk off with an additional 10-20% of green beans or cheese at Food Lion. If our roads are going to have speed limits lets enforce the law and not encourage the outlaws.
We can do better but sometimes it seems we need a little help.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone