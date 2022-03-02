Letters to the editor for March 3

Vote Democrat in 2022

Contrary to what Hari Seldon proposed in the Foundation Trilogy, history has no set laws. Still time and time again it is maintained that the party in the White House will always lose in the mid-terms. To be sure only twice in recent memory, in 1998 and 2002, has it not happened.

The headlines and the pundits write assuredly that the Democrats will lose the House and Senate in November. Well, it ain’t necessarily so. And that’s where you come in, you the less-than-motivated Democrat, you the Independent and you the Republican, who is fed up with Donald Trump. You need to vote for the Democrats. Why?

First, the Republicans have no platform. Their only platform is the lie about the 2020 election and revenge for losing that election. Again, how Trump getting revenge puts any money in your pocket is beyond me to understand. Second is the Republicans are still Trump’s party and he has no interest in representative liberal democracy and in fact, he is actively planning to destroy it.

If you vote Republican in 2022 you cannot escape that you are voting for Trump and you are laying the groundwork for him to steal the 2024 election.

So, vote for the Democrat in 2022. I understand that you are tired of voting for the lesser of two evils all the time but this time the greater evil is really evil. You will be saving liberal representative democracy. You will be saving the right of old cranks like myself writing these letters to the Nelson County Times. And in the case of Bob Good, it should be a no-brainer. Good might make a good representative if we lived in Iran but as a congressman working for the welfare of the people of Central Virginia not so much.

Yes, in general people are fed up, fed up with the pandemic, the price of gasoline, the difficulties of childcare and a host of other worries, but elect a lot of Republicans in 2022 and Trump in 2024 and things will be a whole lot worse. After 2022 you can go back to voting for a Republican Party that has parted ways with Donald Trump.

Putin’s and Trump's new lows

Well, folks, the barbarians are back and those of us who still value freedom and democracy have to step up to repel them. Putin has now declared war on Ukraine and, through that, freedom across the globe. Furthermore, he has waved his nuclear sword for the whole world to see verifying that he’s a sociopathic threat to all life on planet Earth. There was no current military threat to Russia.

Putin feared a Ukraine enjoying the higher standard of living it would have achieved aligned with Europe. Until he started his war even NATO was a sleeping DEFENSIVE ALLIANCE. Now it is awake and arming rapidly. The united actions of the EU, UK, US, and the rest of humanity must bring Putin back to the civilized world. It would be best if the Russian people would destroy this madman’s power by protesting by the millions.

The entire West should vow to not bring any Russian fossil fuels to market while this war continues. The western companies producing Russian oil should shut down the fields and leave Russia until Putin ends his war. While the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom it’s the least we can do.

Meanwhile, back here it’s getting tougher and tougher to be a Republican as the Trumpians claim more and more of what was once a proud part of the US government. Trumpians are only cognizant of the desires and rants of their lying leader. This week he dropped so low with his praise of the Russian barbarian that even his media patsies at Fox News hardly mentioned it.

Sadly, the entire media has been a partner in Trump’s capture of the Republican Party. Trump has been and still is only interested in Trump. As Fiona Hill said in a recent CNN interview, “There’s no Team America for Trump. Not once did I see him do anything to put America first. Not once. Not for a single second.” Yet this is the man that now falsely represents the party of Lincoln, Reagan and millions of patriotic Americans. Every Constitutional Republican should make it very clear that Trump’s sad followers are the Trumpians with no connection to the Grand Old Party.

Americans can do a lot better than Donald Trump.

