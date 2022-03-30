Letters to the editor for March 31

Weighing in on equity

With actions taken by the Virginia Department of Education the Youngkin administration has announced that “equity” is a “divisive” concept. There is so much to unpack in that viewpoint I don’t know where to start.

Let’s start with the concept of meritocracy. This policy assumes that American society is a pure meritocracy and that those on top are there because they are superior and those at the bottom are there because they are inferior. Another two things follow. First, that this is the natural state of things and second is that our economic success is dependent on keeping this hierarchy. It is what used to be called “social Darwinism.” It was wrong in the 19th century, and it is wrong now.

But being against equity is intimately associated with being against Critical Race Theory or any realistic accounting of American history. And here we find its most pernicious results because it essentially erases many people’s history. Slavery, the violence of Jim Crow, the genocide of Native Americans, the discrimination and violence against LGBT persons, the discrimination and violence against immigrants is not something to dwell on and not to be taught in schools to young minds.

And what of those students? Did anybody ask them what they wanted to read and study, or is this example of right-wing cancel culture, or to put it another way, you are free to do what we tell you? It seems to me if you tell a young person not to do something that it is human nature for them to want to do it. Yes, there are Christian families who want to raise their children a certain way but not all Christians think we shouldn’t address our real history.

For let’s be clear: even the people who want to cancel it know the real history. They are against equity because they like things as they are with them on top. And yes, people who don’t know the real history are condemned to repeat it.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Give Constitutional Republicans credit

Well folks, another week has gone by and I’ve still to learn about a single bullet, shell or missile being fired from Ukraine into the territory of Russia. I think it is a gigantic statement from the Ukrainian people about how little of a military threat they were to Russia. For a month now Vladimir Putin has argued that his war was necessary to protect Russia and not only did the Ukrainian not threaten Russia before the war, they seemingly have refused to attack Russia even as Russia is destroying their country.

I can think of nothing like this and it should show the globe that Putin is coming from some special dark place in his mind. As the Ukrainians are now in some areas going on the offensive we can only guess he will become more desperate, demanding even greater state terrorism. This invasion should be defeated and all my hopes go with those trying to maintain their freedom. If the Russian people don’t soon rectify this sad situation, Russia is going to be reduced to North Korean status and the ramifications of that will take years to fix.

Here at home I’m becoming quite annoyed at the mainstream media that refuses to separate the followers of Donald Trump from the Constitutional Republicans. As I see it today there are Republicans and there are Trumpians, two widely separated groups. While the Trumpians are ready to give their allegiance to a despot the Republicans like Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are still following the path illuminated by the light of the Constitution and the rule of law.

To lump these two groups together is good for no one. Republicans are not afraid of the voting public but Trumpians seemed to need to restrict voting to only those exactly like them. Once one starts the exclusion process it is difficult to stop and a once free country becomes an autocracy or theocracy where only those already too powerful to exclude are left. It can happen here but if it does it sure won’t be America anymore. We can do a lot better than that.

And here in Virginia I urge Governor Youngkin to NOT push his tax cut. The state should be using all its revenues to prepare for the disasters that climate change is going to bring. From drier forests and fires in the west to sea level rise in the east, Virginia will be sorely challenged during the next decades.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone