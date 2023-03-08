GOP going for broke on ‘woke’

This is going to sound like a joke or a SNL comedy sketch, but Trump’s former budget director has released a plan to balance the Federal budget in 10 years by taking the “wokeness” out of it. If you thought wokeness was about cultural issues like abortion, gender and Black history and on the other hand the Federal budget was about money and taxes and something completely different you were mistaken.

Wokeness, for the Republican Party, is about wanting to help your fellow Americans, especially if these other people are different from you and don’t look like you.

So now we know the Republican concept of wokeness is really just an update on Ronald Reagan’s welfare queens driving Cadillacs. But be prepared because you going to hear a lot about wokeness this year and next. It’s one of the issues the Republican Party will use to try to win back the White House.

The other issues are immigration and the war in Ukraine. They are going to remind you of the hordes of rapists and murderers at the gates of America and tell you that no country can call itself a country and not control its borders. They won’t tell you that a rational immigration policy would put money in everybody’s pocket and even reduce inflation.

Their opposition to the war in Ukraine goes back even further than Reagan’s welfare queens to the America First isolationists before the Second World War. There is even a little anti-semitism thrown in for good measure. There are probably a number of Cold War Republican warriors who are turning over in theirs graves right now.

I can imagine what an ad for the 2024 election is going to sound like. It will go like this: gender changing teenagers going to the wrong bathroom, socialist Democrats trying to destroy America with the help of a Black Panther political philosophy and end with a picture of East Palestine Ohio and burning rail cars. Oh, what fun.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

The definition of idiocy

Not much change this week as the Kremlin and Fox News continued their lying and the instigator of the January 6th coup attempt is still out playing golf. But we did get some hints on just how big the Fox News lies have been.

At Fox News all of the executives knew their “news” about Trump and the stolen election were lies. But they continued to repeat the lies because they were afraid their pathetic listeners would move on to other right-wing hate speech sites. We can only hope Fox’s consistent lying costs them billions. Today the DOJ filed a brief saying Trump’s call to violence on January 6th was not protected presidential speech allowing the civil cases against him to proceed.

The most humorous thing I read this week was a piece on how the Republican Party was going to get Trump to support their candidate no matter who that was. What is that definition of “idiocy?” Doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result.

When will the Republican Party realize that Trump doesn’t give a wit about anything other than Trump? Have they already forgotten the mountains of lies he told? Have they already forgotten about the hundreds of thousands of unnecessary viral deaths caused by Trump’s greater concern about his re-election chances than the lives of Americans?

Have they already forgotten the dead of his attempted coup? Have they already forgotten how close we came to losing our democracy to the Trump dictatorship? Have they already forgotten Trump’s encouragement of Putin’s vicious disregard for international rules that led to the first major war on the European continent in 80 years? Do they disregard the millions in Ukraine now suffering through that war? Well, this writer hasn’t forgotten.

I only wonder why Trump and his enablers aren’t in Leavenworth today. The DOJ still may be tiptoeing towards indictments but the question becomes, “Will the Republicans get another attempt to destroy the government before the DOJ acts?”

NATO’s expansion by including Sweden and Finland is a long way off yet. Both the leaders of Hungary and Turkey seem to be working with Putin in stopping the expansion. Why Turkey is even in NATO is beyond me. I’d bet my last nickel that Turkey would never fight Russia for any other NATO country. And Hungary’s president may be the only Western leader who sucks up to Putin more than Trump did.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone