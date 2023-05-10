Politics of distrust

In many respects Tucker Carlson has had more to do with the way the right and other conservatives think these last couple of years than Trump. The one word that sums up his political philosophy is distrust. Distrust of the elites and by extension most of the political institutions we have all relied on for quite some time. And this distrust is not wholly a right-wing phenomenon. Listen to Bernie Sanders for even a couple of minutes and you will hear the same distrust and even the same complaint that the media gets it all wrong.

You would really need to be wearing rose colored glasses while looking at our history not to share some of that distrust. During the 1930s we could have succumbed to fascism. During the 60s, the Vietnam War tore the nation apart and showed us a government lying to its citizens. In 2008, the financial elites nearly plunged us into another Great Depression and destroyed $19 trillion of wealth, our wealth not theirs. And for many decades the elites have turned away from the problems of rural America.

Of course, it is one thing to point out problems and misunderstandings and it is another to offer solutions. Carlson and Trump only want to show the so-called carnage and it is not their interest to offer a way out. They earn their money with their distrust. So, what is going to happen to them both?

Carlson released a tape where he seemed to say that we are getting all the major questions of the day wrong. He is certainly not going to join Trump as neither of them could bear being eclipsed by the other. You could make a case that this is the apex of their influence and it’s all downhill from now on. He may be a walk for the nomination, but Trump is going to get slaughtered in 2024. Carlson is going to need some kind of media outlet.

Yes, the American people are angry and frankly a little frightened. But they want solutions; they don’t want to feel this way permanently. You would have to be somewhat unwell to want that.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

One less Trump town hall viewer

As I sit down to write another group has been convicted of crimes around the January 6th insurrection attempt at the US Capitol. Some of the leaders of the Proud Boys are now looking at extended periods of time in federal prison for their actions. My question continues to be “When will the DOJ indict Donald Trump, the leader of that criminal enterprise?”

Instead of sitting in Leavenworth Trump will be out lying to the American people again on a CNN sponsored town hall meeting. While in office Trump did his best to destroy our environment, our international relationships, and our democracy but that’s all OK with CNN. Well, you can bet I won’t be watching.

Internationally, it is becoming more obvious by the day how much damage Putin’s War is doing to Russia. While Ukraine’s President Zelensky travels throughout Europe with respect, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has been told by the South African government NOT to come to BRIC’s annual meeting there because they will arrest him for the war crimes he and his military have committed in Ukraine. The Russian military is still trying with very little success to capture a single city in eastern Ukraine.

We are left to wonder who planned and executed the drone attack on the Kremlin this week. The Ukrainians should have attempted such actions months ago but I’m not fully convinced they were involved. There are dissident groups in Russia who have tried to express their displeasure with Putin in peaceful protests only to be arrested and imprisoned. Chinese drones are quite cheap and this one had very little explosives aboard. Perhaps the Russian dissidents are trying a different tact. I wish them success.

The Republican House of Representatives are still messing with the good faith and credit of the US government. Will they let the country default while they investigate nobodies like Hunter Biden? If they really want to investigate, I strongly suggest Supreme Court Justice Thomas. He appears to have been completely bought by a right-wing billionaire. And some of his compatriots on the court seem as dirty as he is. Of course, if you want to keep doing nothing for the citizenry, stay the course. You are exemplifying useless Republicans, about the only kind we can find now. Will any good Republicans please stand up? You need to be recognized.

We can all do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone