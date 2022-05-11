Letters to the editor for May 12

‘Inner Party’ assaulting Founders’ vision

The United States of America has been reduced to George Orwell’s “1984” “Oceania.” The Washington Establishment has created “1984”’s “Inner Party” and “Ingsoc”, a socialism that serves only the untouchable “Establishment.” Our “Inner Party” has deliberately created the necessary trauma and fear with the “Open Border,” COVID and restrictions on domestic energy production. The unexplained wealth within our “Inner Party” cause eyes to turn to China. “We the people” are no longer governed. We are ruled by the Washington “Inner Party.” The final assault on the nation of our Founders by the Washington Establishment has begun.

The sovereign states, the intended governors of the “Federal Government,” have been replaced by the Democrat and Republican political parties. Citizen attempts to address matters with the “Inner Party” are fruitless. The only way “We the people” can restore the nation of our Founders is to restore the intended governing responsibility of the sovereign states. This is no small task. “We the people” must undo the 16th and 17th Amendments and thus return to the citizen the responsibility for the spending of Federal tax collected funds and restore the intended state government’s representation in the Senate.

Our Founders created a beautiful country. “We the people” have shied away from our responsibility to govern and have allowed an “Inner Party” and “Ingsoc” to be created. We have thereby accepted our station as serfs. The path to return to a “Government of the People, by the People and for the People”, is through State action, not Federal discussion. Virginians, having replaced their former “Ingsoc accepting” state government, have now a responsibility to lead in the restoration of our Founders’ vision.

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

Liar’s club keeps getting bigger

Well, Vladimir Putin has spent another week destroying both his neighbor, Ukraine, and his own country. If you don’t think he is doing phenomenal damage to his own country just imagine a Russia that will be unable to unload its major resources, fossil fuels. This week Germany which was planning to buy lots more Russian natural gas before Putin’s paranoia got the best of him, started construction of a dock for unloading imported liquefied natural gas from other folks. Germany is Europe’s biggest consumer of natural gas.

Also this week it became news that many of the Ukrainian civilians rescued from Putin’s war by the Russians have been relocated to Siberia. There seems to be no despicable act too disgusting for these invaders. And it appears that Putin has also set his sights on Ukraine’s neighbor, Moldova, if he is successful in Ukraine.

Here in the US, we were informed that the major league Liars Club, formerly known as the Republican Party, has several new honorary members. With the publication of a draft opinion to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court abortion decision the three Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices have made it painfully clear that during their confirmation hearings they were not truthful with regards to this subject. Of course, Trumpians are trying to make the leaker of the opinion the story. This is about like making Zelensky responsible for the Ukrainian War. Duhhh…

It is time for Americans to elect better representatives and Senators. It appears that the Trumpians are a pack of liars with no concern at all for our rights or our economic opportunity. It seems the American consumer is presently bemoaning his place in the world and that makes no sense at all to me. The country is going like gang-busters. Today I read that one thing worrying the Fed is that the country may run out of workers. Run out of workers?? That sounds like we need to open up the borders a little wider, not close them down.

Everyone who wants a better life here needs to make our appreciation for the present administration and its policies known during the fall mid-term elections by voting for candidates that will further them. It is not the time to turn back to the Trumpian disaster. As Putin is a disaster for Russia, Trump was a disaster for the US.

We are doing better now and need to stay the course.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone