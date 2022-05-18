Letters to the editor for May 19

Don’t give up on improving democracy

Democracy means “people rule” and can be both direct or representative but both declare that we the people have the right to decide how we will be ruled and how we will interact with others with respect to governing. Today the democracies of the world have interacted to save one of their members which is struggling against a totalitarian dictatorship. They have shown that joined “people ruled” countries can be very powerful.

Meanwhile in the US, a radical reactionary part of the once great Republican Party is endeavoring to replace democracy with an autocratic system. They are calling this “originalism” as if this is an idea of such merit that we sacrifice our democracy for it. A couple of years ago I got a very good look at what “originalism” looks like to the common man. During a visit to Colonial Williamsburg I happened to attend a debate between the interpreters of James Madison and Patrick Henry on the motion that the Constitution be approved without a Bill of Rights.

After the debate the audience of about 175 was asked to stand for voting to see whether the motion would pass. We did so. Then all that weren’t above a certain age were told to sit down. Then all who weren’t white were told to sit down. Then all who weren’t male were told to sit down. Then all who weren’t Protestant were told to sit down. Then all who didn’t own at least 100 acres of rural property or a similarly valued property in a town or city in Virginia were told to sit down.

There were 4 still standing to decide the motion; the rest had no say in this momentous decision. That, my friends, is “originalism” where the rubber meets the road, where it matters. After additional research that surprised even this rather cynical writer, I discovered that not a single justice of today’s Supreme Court would have had a vote in colonial Virginia. Not one. So when they blather on about voting the “original” intentions of the founders they are lying. To a founding father they didn’t count; they would have been told to sit down and shut up.

In almost 250 years we have improved our democracy greatly; let’s not give up those improvements. None of us want to be told to sit down and shut up. Trump and friends want to tell you exactly that. We have done better and that should continue to be our only goal. To do better.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone