Irrefutable truth

The Founding Principle of Equality is the parchment upon which the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are inscribed. The blood and sweat of selfless patriots and veterans are the ink which forms the words giving meaning and authority to the revolutionary ideals espoused in these historical documents.

American Colonists took up arms and rebelled against the British Monarchy to cast off the yoke of elitist oppression and were promised in return a nation where all men are created equal in the eyes of their government. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.” In modern language, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all citizens are created equal.”

Privilege, elitism, prejudice, bigotry, racism, sexism, gender bias, religious persecution, political campaign financing and slavery have no place in a nation founded upon the Principle of Equality. We can choose to be Authentic Fiercely Independent Americans, who revere the Founding Principle of Equality, or the servile sycophants of haughty and virtueless tyrants and oligarchs, who undermine it for their own aggrandizement.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights

Anger at bailout misdirected

A letter last week expressed some populist anger at bank bailouts, but like a lot of anger from the right, it is ignorant about what really happened and why it happened. The FDIC stepped in and closed a bank and guaranteed deposits above the 250,000-mark required by law because it was worried that this failure would spread to other parts of the economy.

The writer said Biden made this decision, he did not, as the FDIC, like the Federal Reserve, is an independent agency. That is how the law is written and in history many presidents have tried to influence the Fed and failed. The Fed is supposed to make its decisions on data, not on politics, and more than once those decisions have saved all our livelihoods.

Now the populist anger will move to the coming debt ceiling fight as the House just narrowly passed a debt ceiling bill. We could have all encompassing discussion about do deficits matter, or more importantly what should our Federal Government be spending money on, and the very basic question does the country owe you a living? But that is not what this is about.

First, Republicans only care about deficits when a Democrat is president. Look it up. The simplest way to look at this is if the Republicans could wreck the economy and blame Biden, they might win the 2024 election.

And Biden has just announced, and he says he wants to finish the job. And that job is slaying Donald Trump again. Biden is our St. George killing the dragon and right now most of the people who want that dragon slayed think only Biden can do it. We, the American people, are stuck with this and we are going to have to go through to get to the other side. And the other side is where we should be.

Lastly, the vice president nominees are going to matter greatly this time. Harris is going to matter because of Biden’s age. And if Trump picks Nikki Haley, then he trying to pick off votes from the middle, but if he picks Marjorie Taylor Greene, you know he is going all in. Greene as Vice President is almost as silly as Sarah Palin.

If you are going to be angry, save it for something real — not for some lie Fox News has told you.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

More shenanigans

A writer in last week’s paper correctly portrayed the Federal covering of all the deposits at the failed Silicon Valley Bank as a mistake. He then called public works projects like subways “useless bubbles” and labeled the absence of such systems as being frugal and correct. And that labeling was a mistake of his own.

Public transportation systems are sorely lacking in these United States. The US is perhaps the only industrialized country that has not invested in a high-speed rail system; other countries like Japan and France have had such systems for decades. Our development as an industrialized society has suffered from this omission. Our environment is degraded by the wastes of millions of private vehicles while the drivers of those vehicles have become hostages of fossil fuel corporations.

Our recent bout of inflation was primarily due to fossil fuel companies generating record profits from the additional money inserted into the economy by covid crisis legislation meant to help the country. These companies didn’t have significant additional expenses; they just determined that there was additional money in the economy so decided to take it. The driver/hostage had to pay or walk because competitive public transport systems do not exist here. Is that frugal or just plain stupid?

The news this week is so centered on the shenanigans of Republican politicians that one wonders what important matters are being shuffled to the back pages. The Republican House of Representatives is still wandering in never-never land with their debt ceiling demands. The ”bill” they ceremoniously passed will not even pass the Senate. The House must just raise the debt ceiling to avoid default. Then they can address future spending.

Meanwhile the two leading contenders for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination are in a race to the bottom. Are there any Republicans that we can be proud of? Producing one would be a step in the right direction and possibly a great achievement at this point.

The high point of the week’s viewing was watching former First Lady Michelle Obama on the Tonight Show talk about how much she enjoyed residing in the White House. It appears she’d like to do it again and I look forward to the day she announces a run for the Presidency. She should do it for herself, her family, and, most of all, her country.

We can do better and she could help get us there.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone