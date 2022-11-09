Letters to the editor for Nov. 10

Keep democracy alive

Readers, this week I write from one of Virginia’s prize locations, Colonial Williamsburg. From here I’m always led to understand not only how far we have come in the past 250 years but how far we have left to go to perfect that “perfect union” we as Americans endeavor to create.

Colonial Williamsburg is the living museum of these United States. Here the interpreters, they are way beyond docents, bring the history of the country to life. They depict the triumphs and the failures of our founding fathers in their attempt to establish a functional government while aiming so much higher. This week has been exceptionally enlightening as it is highlighting Virginia’s Indian tribes and our first relations with them. I cannot recommend Colonial Williamsburg and its programs enough for the revival of your American citizenship and spirit.

In 1776 we Americans declared ourselves citizens of this country and no longer subjects of England’s king. We stated that the King’s edicts no longer governed us; we as citizens of these United States would decide how we were to be governed. Now, a mere 250 years later, a great number of our citizenry appears dedicated to return all of us to the status of subjects of the charlatan Donald Trump.

They accept his lies and his distorted view the democracy we have struggled to establish since 1776. They would reduce us to mere subjects again. It is the responsibility of the rest of us to resist that subjugation just like our founding fathers did. Since 1980 the Republican Party’s leaders have acted like agents of the King by enriching the rich while disregarding the needs of the middle class. Too often in that period the Democrats have also refused to help the common citizen and this has led to a general dissatisfaction with the role of our government as it should have.

In my opinion, this has ended with President Biden who has done more for the common citizen than all presidents since 1980. We are even immersed in a small pool of inflation mainly caused by the fossil fuel companies and an exuberant populace ready to spend every additional cent they had. Why did they spend it all? Because they believed that even better days were coming and there would be more. They again believed in America and its promises. Good Democratic governance shows Americans we can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone