Letters to the editor for Nov. 11

The Democrats blew it

Clinton had "Sister Souljah" and Youngkin had "Beloved." Virginia Democrats came up against a culture war and lost badly. Of course, it didn’t help that the McAuliffe campaign didn’t respond to those issues and just keep saying "Trump" whenever it could.

What is most interesting is how fragile these people are. Supposedly the white power structure is all powerful and rules the world and that reflects how things should be. But don’t you dare criticize them and for god shakes don’t tell their kids that white people enslaved black people and that the black people were none too happy about the arrangement. In some respects, it does remind you of Nixon’s “silent majority” except with social media and Fox News it is not so silent anymore.

So, what does this mean for Virginians? Will there be a great reversal? If you have health care because of the Medicaid expansion, should you worry you will lose it? If you were thinking of putting a few pot plants in your garden this spring, should you think better of it? If your crazy ex-husband who has threatened to kill you just got his gun back should you worry for your life. The Republicans go on and on about "cancel culture" but they are the ones who really want to cancel the viewpoints that are held by a majority of the people in this country.