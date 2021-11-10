Letters to the editor for Nov. 11

The Democrats blew it
Clinton had "Sister Souljah" and Youngkin had "Beloved." Virginia Democrats came up against a culture war and lost badly. Of course, it didn’t help that the McAuliffe campaign didn’t respond to those issues and just keep saying "Trump" whenever it could.
What is most interesting is how fragile these people are. Supposedly the white power structure is all powerful and rules the world and that reflects how things should be. But don’t you dare criticize them and for god shakes don’t tell their kids that white people enslaved black people and that the black people were none too happy about the arrangement. In some respects, it does remind you of Nixon’s “silent majority” except with social media and Fox News it is not so silent anymore.
So, what does this mean for Virginians? Will there be a great reversal? If you have health care because of the Medicaid expansion, should you worry you will lose it? If you were thinking of putting a few pot plants in your garden this spring, should you think better of it? If your crazy ex-husband who has threatened to kill you just got his gun back should you worry for your life. The Republicans go on and on about "cancel culture" but they are the ones who really want to cancel the viewpoints that are held by a majority of the people in this country.
The Democrats have never learned how to talk about cultural issues. They have never developed a language that says an America in which diversity, inclusion and equity exist is a better place. And now they are running around saying the sky is falling and that they are going to lose the 2022 midterms and that Trump is going to be reelected in 2024.
Well, it ain’t necessarily so. Especially if Democrats get off their ass and legislate and also vote to save what they have accomplished so far. Unfortunately we are going to stuck with Youngkin and the Republicans for a while.
A bad day for Virginia
On Nov. 2, Virginians chucked the very good advice my father gave to me a half century ago, "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it." Though I had a very good record of being able to get engines to run again after dismantling them to their last bolt and then putting them back together, he always felt I was just making unnecessary work and taking unnecessary risk. And that’s what I think Virginia voters did on Election Day.
They disregarded the recent record of good business decisions, prosperity for all the citizenry of the state, the expansion of voting rights, and a non-interference with our social life and mores to elect an investor with no governing experience. And our governor-elect may also be hiding a connection with the thug who tried last January to stage a coup to destroy our democracy. Talk about taking unnecessary risk!! I can only hope that he is of good character with policies that continue the recent progress for all Virginians rather than a Trumpian criminal in disguise. I suspect we will soon learn which direction he’ll take. I’ll sure be watching.
Across the world fossil fuel use has spiked to pre-epidemic levels and the carbon content of the atmosphere continues to threaten our ability to live on our planet. I suspect that next summer we will see the first real U.S. disaster as the western drought makes it impossible to farm the Central Valley of California with a resulting spike in food prices nationwide. If the Sierras have an exceptionally wet winter we may get a reprieve but as of now, where the Southwest will get drinking water for its 40,000,000 citizens is an open question.
As current pictures of western reservoirs show the additional water supply needed to raise the nations’ vegetables is frankly unavailable.
Finally, I’d like to remind the reader that we are first Americans, not Virginians, not party hacks, not of a specific race, not of any elite imaginable. We should see the one in the mirror and those in the street as equally still deeply devoted to the great experiment in self-government that is our country. When we attach ourselves to one of these other distinctions we introduce the wedges that unscrupulous individuals can use to drive us apart. We should always treasure the knowledge that we are first Americans and with that know we are capable of doing better.
Republican not a racist party
Regardless of skin tone, I have always assumed every person I meet is as moral as Mother Teresa and as intelligent as Einstein, unless they prove otherwise.
It’s time we got back on track toward a colorblind society. We were essentially there in 2010 until Democrats realized if they lost any significant percentage of the black vote, they’d cease to be a viable national party. To keep blacks on the Democratic plantation they set out to convince them everyone outside that plantation is out to get them. Currently, they’re using CRT in an effort to convince everyone there’s a racist behind every tree. It’s all a lie. I’ll soon be 67 years old. I was born, raised, and lived almost all my life in the rural south. I’ve never met a white supremacist.
This is not a racist nation, not a racist state, not a racist county, and Republicans are not a racist party. It’s time for the radical elements within the Democratic party who suggest otherwise to cease the divisive politics. No person, reasonably informed of the facts, is buying the accusations of systemic racism, so stop the gaslighting.
This country twice elected a black president. That black president also carried Virginia and Nelson County. Virginia elected the nation’s first black governor, who also carried Nelson County. Both those candidates ran under the Democrat banner. Just last week Virginia elected the first black female and the first Hispanic to statewide offices (Lt. Governor and Attorney General). Both these historic candidates ran on a Republican ticket and also carried Nelson County; rather handily I might add.