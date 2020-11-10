Letters to the editor for Nov. 12

The national nightmare isn't over

A divided country gives you a divided government. But what are the practical results of this division? Nothing gets done. The only agenda the Republicans have is to say no. At a minimum, the Democrats wanted to strengthen Obamacare, raise the minimum wage, strengthen voting rights and start to do something about global warming. Hardly scary stuff and certainly not an example of socialism.

It is doubtful that Mitch McConnell is interested in putting any of that into law. To the Democrats I would say it is time to think less of healing the soul of this nation and more about having the political power to enact your agenda.

Another outcome of the election is even more troublesome. Trump has not been repudiated and his hold on the Republican party will continue and perhaps grow. To those Republicans out there who are cheering Trump on, I have this one quote from his speech early morning on Nov. 4: "We want all voting to stop."

Let that sink into your partisan brains. Presidents are not supposed to say things like that. It is one thing to say privately that voting is an inconvenience a politician has to put up with, but to say it out loud is another matter. Now is your chance to distance yourselves some from the would-be dictator and perhaps you better take it.