Letters to the editor for Nov. 12

The national nightmare isn't over
A divided country gives you a divided government. But what are the practical results of this division? Nothing gets done. The only agenda the Republicans have is to say no. At a minimum, the Democrats wanted to strengthen Obamacare, raise the minimum wage, strengthen voting rights and start to do something about global warming. Hardly scary stuff and certainly not an example of socialism.
It is doubtful that Mitch McConnell is interested in putting any of that into law. To the Democrats I would say it is time to think less of healing the soul of this nation and more about having the political power to enact your agenda.
Another outcome of the election is even more troublesome. Trump has not been repudiated and his hold on the Republican party will continue and perhaps grow. To those Republicans out there who are cheering Trump on, I have this one quote from his speech early morning on Nov. 4: "We want all voting to stop."
Let that sink into your partisan brains. Presidents are not supposed to say things like that. It is one thing to say privately that voting is an inconvenience a politician has to put up with, but to say it out loud is another matter. Now is your chance to distance yourselves some from the would-be dictator and perhaps you better take it.
So "our long, national nightmare is not over"; it is just another chapter.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
A time for common sense
As we move through these utterly chaotic times I call on all of us to always fall back on our 'common sense.' Who among us has experienced anything that resembles a true pandemic? I mean that. Turn off your mainstream 'news'!
Ask yourself how many people you know personally who have died from this COVID virus? Ask your friends and neighbors and everyone that you meet on the street; who among us has experienced, personally, anything that resembles a true pandemic? I challenge all of you, and especially our elected officials, show me, show us, the proof of a true pandemic.
And I tell you, no one can come up with that proof! Are we so proud, or stupid, that we cannot admit that we are being played?
We are living in the midst of great changes, deep changes. And this COVID story is just a cover.
Take off your mask, hug your friends, your neighbors and reach out to your community! We the people need to embrace each other, support each other, trust each other and love each other.
We cannot afford to accept this narrative of fear that is being fed to us.
ROBERT D. GUBISCH,
Faber
A new road before America
Well, folks, we have turned the corner and a road to the unity of a divided nation is opening up before us. We have choices here and I hope we make those that move us away from the division cancer that has been eating at our nation for so many years.
Whatever else you think of him, it should be obvious already that President-elect Joe Biden wants us to face our problems together. It remains to be seen whether Chomsky’s “Republican Insurgency” is going to accept the results of the vote or if they must have a Trump dictatorship. We have many problems and great division just makes addressing them more unlikely.
First in line for solution is the pandemic, a problem that many community-minded countries have already solved. Taiwan, a small island country with about 24,000,000 people, has had a total of 577 cases and 7 deaths. They have now not had a locally transmitted case of the virus in half a year.
As I write this Sunday morning the U.S. has had three days in a row with over 120,000 new cases per day, numbers seen nowhere else on the planet. Using the case numbers from Johns Hopkins only nine countries have had over 1,000,000 total virus cases and only 3 have had over 5,000,000 total virus cases: the U.S., India, and Brazil. We will have had over 10,000,000 cases by the time you read this. This can only be described as a national embarrassment of monumental proportions.
We must reduce the number of new daily cases to almost zero if we are to be seen as a safe place to live and visit. The time is now for if we argue and delay next summer will be as devastating to our normal lives and economy as the last one was. It not enough that one person feels safe; the community must feel safe.
It is only when they feel safe will the individuals of the community open up the economy. Individuals can solve the virus problem by masking and other behaviors limiting viral transmission. We only have to do this: nothing special. We, like so many other places, can beat this virus. And we, like them, can beat it without a vaccine. Protect yourself and others; do it for yourself and your community.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Hindsight on the election 2020
The election is a week past. The "Main Stream Media" has posted that Biden is the president-elect, but President Trump does not agree. The dance begins.
What have we learned? We have learned that the fears of our founders regarding political parties have come true in 2020. What was the 2020 election all about? It was not about conservative and liberal interpretations of the Constitution regarding the role of the federal government, it was about setting the stage to change the role of the federal government in our federalist government.
Over 71 million Americans voted, uncontested, for President Trump. Slightly more have voted for a candidate in elections fraught with contested election violations. “We the people” appear to have forgotten that it is our state legislatures that construct the rules for the elections.
Why do Virginians even consider no voter ID legislation and joining the "National Popular Vote Interstate Compact"? Virginia’s General Assembly is advocating for national not state governance. The repressive actions of the "Main Stream Media" and "Silicon Valley" to silence important negative political activities associated with the Democrat candidate is a reflection of the abuse of the Constitutionally-protected role of the press.
Should one not question the timing of the arrival of COVID-19 which interrupted a Trump created-superior economic condition and created the supposed need for the problematic "mail-in ballots." Given the financial and political power of our as yet unidentified, but ruling Oligarchical Cabal, it’s ability to exercise international events cannot be put aside.
We have allowed our several state governments to succumb to the political and financial control of national political parties. The interests of the citizens of the state are no longer of concern. Will “We the people” or Washington decide the future role of our state governments?
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
