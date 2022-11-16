Letters to the editor for Nov. 17

The red wave that wasn’t

Definitely no red wave although the Republicans will probably end up with a very narrow majority. Most likely the Senate will not be determined until a December run off between Warnock and Walker. About the only thing House Republicans will be able to do is investigate. Voters looking for some relief from inflation and a shrinking economy will have to settle with trying to put Hunter Biden in jail. You have to have some sympathy for Kevin McCarthy.

The politician that took the biggest hit was Donald Trump. If DeSantis wants to overthrow the king, now would be the time to do it. “God anointed me not you.” It might turn out to be surprisingly easy to take him down and many disgruntled Republicans will join the effort if DeSantis goes first. Kind of reminds you of Caesar and Brutus.

Should the rest of us, Democrats included, give some thanks to DeSantis if he does? I suppose we should but with the way history moves on and on perhaps it was inevitable that Trump would be eclipsed. Time and tide wait for no man.

But the rest of us have to face that every day, every one of us wakes up and has to choose which side they are on or fear what is going to happen next. Or that we have to worry if the Fed has raised interest rates just a little too high and taken our job with it or that a storm will sweep us away or that Vladimir Putin has set off a couple nuclear bombs or that some young deranged white man is roaming the grocery store we are in with an AK-47 or that some virus is jumping to humans that will make Covid look like a picnic. Because it is all beginning to become too much for most of us to deal with.

But living in Nelson County does save us from some of this doom and gloom. Yes, I know you can’t eat scenery but seeing the light of sunrise on Naked Mountain certainly helps the attitude. So does listening to the pasture creek when we walk over it. It is just a little creek but when it grows up it’s going to become the James.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A good day for democracy What a wonderful week! The primary winners in the Midterm elections were “Democracy” and we, the citizenry of this country. The citizenry came together and voted without the hassle many figured would cloud their decision-making processes.

Without the whining sore loser filling every media minute with lies and crazy demands the country voted then went back to work. The voters asserted that we are truly citizens who are not willing to become subjects of the dictator wannabe. It is reported Trump raved and fumed with the election results. Will some reader who supported him by voting his acolyte, Bob Good, please reply with the reasons why you did so. I looked hard at our Representative and could not find a single reason to vote for him. Please educate me.

The other winner last Tuesday was President Joe Biden. For almost two years now he has brought America back from Trump’s ignorant isolationist and Covid policies by using the economic power of the government to help the common citizen rather than the richest of the rich. And the voters rewarded him by not hammering his party in the first chance they got. Our usual practice is to lopsidedly vote against the administration’s party in its first midterm.

However, the pollsters’ predicted “Red Wave” was reduced to a tiny ripple in the election. The voters evidently like what the Democrats have accomplished in the past two years while realizing that the Republicans were offering them little or nothing of value. It appears that a Biden 2nd term might be not only possible but probable.

I suspect that inflation will slow for the rest of this year then get another boost when social security’s mandated benefit increases kick in next year. The seniors will spend the extra benefit money then complain after they’ve bid up prices.

Finally this week, great news from Ukraine. It appears that the Russian military has abandoned the southern city of Kherson and is now fortifying Crimea as if they expect attacks there. The Russian military should recognize the accepted border of Ukraine and depart. They could then threaten to march on Moscow. Putin, like Trump, has to go. Through acts of commission or omission those two caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent folks just wanting to live their lives.

The citizenry can do better. We proved it this week.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone