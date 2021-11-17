Letters to the editor for Nov. 18

Maybe we should just accept that complaining is becoming the real American pastime. Not football, basketball, or baseball or, heaven help us, soccer. And considering reports of record Americans quitting their jobs, not even working. Americans are now the country that just wants to gripe about its many woes. Still one of the richest countries in the world it seems Americans are most comfortable in front of their televisions listening to some talking head tell them how bad they’ve got it. That is very sad but it becomes dangerous when that talking head lies about who is to blame for the imagined sad state of their life. Is that the America we’ve become?

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone No middle ground

on Trump There is a joke going around that Trump has already declared that he won 2024 election. It points to the fact that there are two narratives in the country right now and to say they are mutually exclusive is an understatement. The catechism of the one story is roughly that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and therefore any means necessary, even if they are outside the democratic process and the rule of law, are justified in restoring Trump to his rightful place as president of the United States. An additional article of faith is only Trump can “bring back America.”