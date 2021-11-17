Letters to the editor for Nov. 18

Complaining becoming a new American pastime When he was elected Joe Biden said he was going to get the economy rolling again and his policies have done a lot in getting that to happen. He got millions to be vaccinated so the common citizen would feel better about participating in the economy and he made about a trillion dollars available to individuals, families, small businesses, and governments at all levels so they could get things moving again.
Economists were projecting that it would be late in 2023 before the economy got back to 4.6% unemployment rate but giving out the money has us already back to that level of unemployment, 2 YEARS EARLY. Now all this extra money sloshing around in the economy has consumers bidding up the prices of goods and services. That’s called inflation and a little of that was the least painful solution to the problem. In addition it has almost every employer trying to hire more workers to produce more and better money scoops while there is so much sloshing around. So the government is not to blame for this touch of inflation, consumers are. They could have sent the money back to Washington and then it wouldn’t have been around to raise prices. But how many did that?
And yes, the government wants to add even more money to the economy by rebuilding much of our dilapidating infrastructure and they want to do it in a 21st century fashion. To those who don’t want that and say it will cost too much, I’d like to remind you that many people said the space race was costing too much in the 1970’s. But the computer and internet they are using to gripe today is a direct result of space race governmental spending so many decades ago.
Maybe we should just accept that complaining is becoming the real American pastime. Not football, basketball, or baseball or, heaven help us, soccer. And considering reports of record Americans quitting their jobs, not even working. Americans are now the country that just wants to gripe about its many woes. Still one of the richest countries in the world it seems Americans are most comfortable in front of their televisions listening to some talking head tell them how bad they’ve got it. That is very sad but it becomes dangerous when that talking head lies about who is to blame for the imagined sad state of their life. Is that the America we’ve become?
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone No middle ground
on Trump There is a joke going around that Trump has already declared that he won 2024 election. It points to the fact that there are two narratives in the country right now and to say they are mutually exclusive is an understatement. The catechism of the one story is roughly that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and therefore any means necessary, even if they are outside the democratic process and the rule of law, are justified in restoring Trump to his rightful place as president of the United States. An additional article of faith is only Trump can “bring back America.”
The other viewpoint is that this is an attack on the fundamental nature of our political system, that this is an authoritarian takeover of our government, that this is fascism. And that even if he were somehow restored to the presidency he would still be the worst president the country has ever known. There is no middle ground between these two viewpoints, there is no way these two groups can see eye to eye or compromise.
Conspiracy thinking is not new in American politics, and you can find it both parties. Conspiracy thinking is a way to process daily life: Where one person sees coincidence or randomness, another sees a secret plot or plan. But, Trump and the Republicans have taken it to new heights. Seventy percent of Republicans still believe the election was stolen.
Although he kept his distance from “the big lie,” recently Glenn Youngkin rode critical race theory and historical trends into the governor’s office in Virginia. The historical trend is that the party in the White House always suffers in off year elections and the midterms. There have been very few exceptions. Consequently, the Democrats are doomed to lose their majority. What will it mean to have the Republicans in power again? Certainly, more voter suppression and a general reversal on climate, the social safety net, women’s rights, etc.
The signs in my neighborhood say ‘4 more in 24.’ You think the reelection of Donald Trump would bring back America. I think it would mean the end of our system of government. There is no middle ground between us, there is no way we can see eye to eye. Until this is resolved one way or the other this country is just marking time. This is not going to end well.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman