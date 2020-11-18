Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19

Frustrated by Good's victory

There are those that think the 5th District is fine just the way it is and there are those who are sick and tired of their votes being drowned in a red tide. Count me, along with most of Albemarle and Charlottesville and half of the voters in Nelson County, as frustrated that we can never win.

With the passage of the redistricting amendment, undoubtedly the shape of the 5th District is going to change. But it is a bit farfetched to think a bipartisan commission is going to come up with a district comprised of just Charlottesville, Albemarle and sections of Nelson just so Democrats can finally have a congressman. It is possible that Charlottesville and Albemarle will become part of another more balanced district, but Nelson will always be split down the middle.

And who did the Republicans serve up to us this time? Bob Good who ran as the ayatollah of the district. He said he felt a burden to keep the 5th conservative but being a "bright red Biblical and constitutional conservative" isn’t conservative, it’s radical.