Letters to the editor for Nov. 25

Far from normal One of the silliest words said these days is just wait until things get back to normal. Folks, things aren’t going back to normal.
Start with the pandemic. The daily average cases this week is above 80,000 while deaths average about 1,200. Yes, it is mostly the unvaccinated that are getting it and the real hot spots are elsewhere but it still very possible to get COVID-19 in Nelson County.
And there is always the ongoing Trump and the Republican Party saga. Trump is still trying to exert absolute control over the Republicans. A good example is the turning against any lawmaker who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure plan, the BFF. But there are storm clouds on the horizon as the Select Committee and the Justice Department are starting to hand out indictments.
What will the 30% of Republicans who say violence might be necessary do in reaction? You doubt whether they are going to riot to protect Steve Bannon. Would they riot for Mark Meadows? What would happen if Trump himself were indicted on charges associated with January 6th or one of the many other areas he might face an indictment? Would it be our version of the firing on Fort Sumter?
Then there is the economy. Even though more than a half a million jobs were created last month, people are extremely pessimistic. Inflation is the highest it has been in 30 years, particularly gasoline and food. It is possible that our ultra-convenient order from Amazon today and get it tomorrow world is going to cost us more.
The world economy ground to a halt when the pandemic hit. It isn’t like a light switch that you can turn off and on. And workers are waking up and saying take this job and shove it. Four million people quit their jobs last month. And if you are a parent, keeping your children safe and getting them a decent education is extremely difficult.
So, if you are angry, worried, anxious, etc. you have every right to be.
Myself, I am just glad I live in Nelson. When the rising sun hits the mountain every morning, somehow things are not that bad.
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
Individual
liberties at risk May we all awaken and get beyond the Democrat versus Republican show, for that is what it is, a show.
What matters is are we for individual liberty, our God-given rights or are we to be told what we should and should not do for our own personal health and prosperity? Dr. Judy A. Mikovits and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have published books which are quite detailed and fact-backed as to the criminality of Fauci and his crowd. Can we stand to hear the truth?
There are millions of people in Australia and Europe who are taking a stand and are refusing to go any further with the false narratives that are being spoon fed to us all. Why is that not on the front page of any newspaper?
How many of our elected officials mention the reality of our individual souls and our spiritual foundations?
What one feels in his heart and soul should be one’s guiding light. In past times there was something called the Spirit of America! If you have lost touch with that Spirit it is now time to rekindle that connection. Nothing will improve
without our individual and personal participation. And yes, courage will be required.
With gratitude for our community of salt of the earth people,
ROBERT D. GUBISCH
Faber
No time for violenceFirst, folks, we have so much to be thankful for. Let’s not throw that away. We must stop talking about using violence to save the country. We are to the point now where a recent poll found 30% of Republicans, 17% of Independents, and 11% of Democrats feel like it may be necessary to use violence to “save the country.”
That whole concept is about the most dangerous one I can think of to our country’s place as a stabilizing leader of the human race and the many perks that we therefore enjoy. These will immediately disappear should the country dissolve into warring factions. I would suspect that after about a very few days of civil unrest the shelves of most retail outlets would be bare and fuel tanks would be dry. They would have a very small chance of being refilled anytime soon. Any goods moving on the highways and anyone hoarding food and fuel would become targets. And with a country in turmoil which international supplier is going to accept dollars for his goods.
Forget services, like power, phone, and other communication and entertainment providers, they are dependent on one another and on easily destroyed infrastructure like cell towers and electrical substations. To those few (I hope) of you who think this might be a second Civil War, a bit of rational thought should remove that inclination from your mind.
This is not the 1860’s and unless you desire to return to following a mule around the field to get your food, stop pretending. Today, we are each part of national and international economic communities as long as we earn that membership. “Saving the country” with violence will succeed in getting those memberships cancelled.
Finally, as the South so sadly learned in our Civil War violence is always easier to start than it is to control and end. So we must also stop accepting and condoning violence from our elected leaders. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has been rightly censured and stripped from his House committees for his tweeted cartoon video showing him killing a colleague and attacking the President. It is a shame that only two Republican members of the House voted with the majority. We should expect a much greater level of decency from the leaders of the Republican Party, including our own Representative Good, than we would demand from our children. Someone please define the word “good” for him.
We can do better. We can pass legislation increasing the abilities of all citizens to peaceably vote for the changes they want, preventing the need for violence. And we can be thankful of our many blessings.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
The citizens’ voices will not be muted Where are the Democrat Virginians that fought for independence from England in 1776, led in the construction of our Constitution in 1781 and fought for the independence and sovereignty of their state in 1861? Do today’s Democrat Virginians really believe that the threat to the nation created by the open border and midnight flights to hide illegal aliens across the country is good for the country; that the Presidential cancellation of oil and fuel production capacity which again created dependence upon foreign price influences helps the American people; that dependence upon China for critical manufacturing materials is a good thing; that inflation is a pay raise?
Before the 16th Amendment in 1913, the Government of the Commonwealth of Virginia had a Federal tax obligation based upon population and a political position to object to the proposed Federal Budget as a sovereign state. Before the 17th Amendment also in 1913, the governing body of Virginia was directly represented in the Senate by it’s two Senators. Today, Virginia’s Senators and Democrat party Congressional and state Representatives were elected by the national “out of state” funding of the National Democrat Party through “ActBlue.” In the 2021 Virginia election, Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears won by addressing issues important to Virginians and not national propaganda.
If Virginia is to be properly served by elected representatives, the sovereign state must move forward to remove the national political parties’ ability to mute the voices of citizens by out of state political party money. It was the intention of our Founders to have the Federal Government responsibilities governed by the collective vote of the several sovereign states, not the citizens of the sovereign states ruled by an “Enumerated Powers” limited Federal Government. Today, few Virginians even know the extent of the direct Federal rule under which they live.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen