Letters to the editor for Nov. 25

Far from normal One of the silliest words said these days is just wait until things get back to normal. Folks, things aren’t going back to normal.

Start with the pandemic. The daily average cases this week is above 80,000 while deaths average about 1,200. Yes, it is mostly the unvaccinated that are getting it and the real hot spots are elsewhere but it still very possible to get COVID-19 in Nelson County.

And there is always the ongoing Trump and the Republican Party saga. Trump is still trying to exert absolute control over the Republicans. A good example is the turning against any lawmaker who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure plan, the BFF. But there are storm clouds on the horizon as the Select Committee and the Justice Department are starting to hand out indictments.

What will the 30% of Republicans who say violence might be necessary do in reaction? You doubt whether they are going to riot to protect Steve Bannon. Would they riot for Mark Meadows? What would happen if Trump himself were indicted on charges associated with January 6th or one of the many other areas he might face an indictment? Would it be our version of the firing on Fort Sumter?