Letters to the editor for Nov. 3

A simple message ahead of Nov. 8

Believe Republicans when they say they want to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Vote Democratic, please.

LESLEY ROWE

Faber

Much at stake at home and abroad

Vladimir Putin, Trump’s hero, said this past week that this will be the most dangerous decade since WWII. With Trump and Putin on the loose this is not news. It is obvious.

Russia now is feeling the many pinches of the Western sanctions but the US under the Biden administration’s leadership is having a great year. Just this week the last quarter GDP has shown 2.6% growth. Yes, there is a bit of inflation but this is only because the common citizens are spending their increased cash and earnings on gas, beer, and other consumer goods. It seems every citizen is willing to pay more so the corporations are charging more.

While the citizens gripe about the government the corporations pocket billions in profits. ExxonMobil alone reported about 18.5 billion dollars in profits in the 3 months ending on September 30th and their stock price is trading at all-time highs. If you want somebody to blame for high prices on about everything look no further than Exxon and the rest of the oil cartel.

Across the ocean Putin is still using Iranian drones to attack Ukrainian civilian targets like power stations. As I write about 40% of Ukraine’s grid is down. Putin’s speech yesterday again blamed the West for the war only he started and only he can end. The man is suffering from a derangement if he really believes the West is responsible. His speech reminded me of Trump’s as both of them are usually lying and both seem to believe their lies.

Personally, I wish we were supplying the Ukrainians with longer-range rockets but perhaps they can build their own. So much the better. I’m not in the crowd that thinks we can abandon Ukraine in any way. The Biden administration has done a wonderful job of leading the world to support Ukraine in the war. We must always remember if Russia stops fighting and leaves Ukraine the war will be over but if the Ukrainians stop fighting Ukraine will cease to exist and Putin will know the world has not the will to stop his aggression. Ukrainians know they can do better than living under the rule of a dictator.

And in Virginia we know we live better under a Democratic government that does productive things that benefit all the citizenry. We can do a lot better than Bob “No” Good.

Virginians can do better. Vote for Josh Throneburg.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone