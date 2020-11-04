Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5

Hopeful for a Trump loss
By the time this letter is published in your newspaper, the citizens of this great nation may have determined who will lead our country for the next four years. Will we be facing a nation falling further into decline led by a psychologically damaged would-be autocrat who disparages women, veterans, (living and deceased), immigrants of color, and just about anyone who doesn’t agree with his skewed ideas or will we elect a decent leader who will start the healing process that will bring us back to a nation of hope, compassion and democratic ideals?
It will not change my life or my husband’s either way as we are in our late eighties, economically secure with a loving family and a life full of special memories behind us; but if Trump is reelected, I grieve for my children, and grandchildren and all the citizens of this country who are striving to live full and productive lives without the specter of doom hanging over them from a pandemic that is out of control, the ravages of climate change or the threat of hostilities within our nation or from hostile nations abroad.
Furthermore, we know that Trump is also responsible for separating children at the border and sending their parents back to their hostile countries. At this time, there are still 545 children, held hostage, whose parents can’t be located. We also know that he knew from the beginning how pervasive the coronavirus was and failed to inform the nation or prepare medical personal for the impact of a full blown pandemic. In addition, we have learned that though he brags about his wealth and his success as a businessman, he is deeply in debt, has failed to pay his fair share of taxes, has paid off women with whom he has had affairs and has been accused by others of harassment or worse.
His destructive rhetoric has encouraged homegrown terrorists to threaten two of our governors with harm for their efforts to protect the citizens in their state from contacting the deadly virus for which there is no cure or vaccine available to date. He continues to lie with impunity, to denigrate the medical experts who are trying to offer advice that will help mitigate the impact of the virus on the society at large.
And yet we watch with horror the crowds gathered at the rallies for Trump, most without masks and jammed tightly together, shouting and cheering and spreading the virus around that will be brought back to their families and acquaintances to add to the already 220,000-plus victims of this dreadful pandemic.
I understand that Trump is showing a preference for herd immunity (which he inadvertently called herd mentality) and that aptly describes the behavior of his adoring supporters who would follow this shallow, bombastic man like lemmings to the slaughter when they deserve a better outcome for themselves and their posterity.
I pray that this election will end the destructive tendencies of Trump (and his enablers in the White House) and will send him back to his gilded palace and fancy golf courses where he will never again be given the power to destroy the lives or the dreams and hopes of the American people.
MICHELLE MCKINNEY,
Nellysford
Decision day and the hope beyond
As I write this letter on a rainy Sunday morning I wonder how much of the Tuesday election results I’ll know in a week. I also wonder how disruptive Trump’s supporters will be to the voting process on Election Day.
I hope for election results that will give the Republicans the paddling they deserve for trying to re-elect the worst President in my 70 years instead of finding a better candidate. We need better candidates on both sides. The Democrats at least tried to find the best candidate for the country. There are good Republican candidates but they were ignored as the party devolved itself of responsibility to the whole country.
This leads me to again state "the Electoral College method of electing a president is just another way of disenfranchising some of the citizenry and should be abolished.” Over the decades we have opened the voting booths to people of all races and genders but have retained this anachronism of our slave-holding past. It should be one-person, one vote with all the votes carrying the same weight no matter where it was cast.
Also this is a good time to consider a fairer way of populating the seats of the Supreme Court. Recently a plan was advanced to establish an 18-year term for Supreme Court justices. One of the 9 justices would be replaced every two years, in the 1st and 3rd years of each presidential term. If the court could so reformed it would cease to be the political spoil of war that it is now. And that would be an improvement.
Finally, with our inability to act as a community, we have set a new global record for the number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day with Friday’s 99,321 new cases. It is pathetic that we are now virally worse off than we were 6 months ago. Our rights as individuals do not extend to poisoning other citizens. No matter who is president, wear your mask, wash your hands, and socially distance. Protect your neighbor and yourself.
It is time to commit to doing better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
