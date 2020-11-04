Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5

Hopeful for a Trump loss

By the time this letter is published in your newspaper, the citizens of this great nation may have determined who will lead our country for the next four years. Will we be facing a nation falling further into decline led by a psychologically damaged would-be autocrat who disparages women, veterans, (living and deceased), immigrants of color, and just about anyone who doesn’t agree with his skewed ideas or will we elect a decent leader who will start the healing process that will bring us back to a nation of hope, compassion and democratic ideals?

It will not change my life or my husband’s either way as we are in our late eighties, economically secure with a loving family and a life full of special memories behind us; but if Trump is reelected, I grieve for my children, and grandchildren and all the citizens of this country who are striving to live full and productive lives without the specter of doom hanging over them from a pandemic that is out of control, the ravages of climate change or the threat of hostilities within our nation or from hostile nations abroad.