Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1

The GOP's motives in Supreme Court pick

There are several reasons why the Republican Party is so interested in packing the federal judiciary and particularly the Supreme Court. Two specific reasons are they wish to severely restrict reproductive rights and they wish to shield corporations from any interference in their activities.

But there is even a larger reason. It is the only way left from them to influence what is going on in this country. None of the ideas or policies of the Republican Party command a majority of the country anymore. Not on healthcare, not on the economy, not on the climate, not on civil rights. They do not even command a majority of the votes anymore.

And since Obama was elected, they have stopped participating in governing. They do not pass laws they only say no to what the Democrats propose. The Democratic House passed a second stimulus bill in May and the Republican Senate instead offering their own ideas and seeking a compromise would not even consider it. Like William Buckley said years ago “they stand athwart history yelling stop”. The world, however, does not wait for them and neither should you.

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman

